Special Offer: WHITE ROSE: THE MUSICAL at Theatre Row

Based on the true story of young people bravely standing up to injustice, White Rose: The Musical will get its Off-Broadway debut with a limited 12-week run.

White Rose: The Musical is a powerful new musical that follows the inspiring story of a courageous group of university students who stood up to Hitler. Set against the backdrop of Nazi Germany, the musical follows Sophie and Hans Scholl and a group of young activists as they create and distribute leaflets challenging Hitler’s propaganda. Through its dynamic and hopeful portrayal, the musical vividly captures the unwavering spirit of youthful resistance against oppression, making for a compelling and heartwarming theatrical experience.

Previews $47/$35 | Post Opening $50/$35
• Online at www.WhiteRoseTheMusical.com and use code WRPROMO24
• Call 212-714-2442 ext. 45 and mention code WRPROMO24
RESTRICTIONS: Service fee ($5) has been added to all tickets. Blackout dates may apply. All sales are final - no refunds or exchanges. Offer subject to availability and prior sale. Performance schedule subject to change. Offer may be revoked or modified at any time without notice.

