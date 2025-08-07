Special Guests Set for Qween Jean's Second Annual SUMMER LEGACY BALL at Little Island

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Little Island today will present two-night extravaganza and celebration of ballroom culture hosted by icon and activist Qween Jean in The Amph at Little Island on Thursday, August 14 and Friday, August 15 at 8:30PM. Both nights will feature a unique set of DJs, headliners, guest judges, neighborhood partners, and talented youth setting the stage for a dazzling display of performances and vibrant runway competitions.



“The Summer Legacy Ball is a testament to Queer revolution and NYC ballroom excellence,” said Qween Jean, “I’m proud to see so many community families show up and show out and to have the artistry at the piers where it all started. We have all been shaped by our ancestors we are honoring this year. Their love, creativity and unwavering commitment to freedom will inspire all generations to come. We are bringing it to the floor in all our glory and to remind the world that voguing is an act of resistance.”



The Summer Legacy Ball on Thursday, August 14 will feature Fatima Jamal (Preacher), Lita Da Doll (DJ), Luna Luis (Panelist), Jason Rodriguez (Panelist), Mother Donyale Luna Aoki (Panelist) Julz Romell (MC), thunda (MC), Thee Lady Stout (Headliner), and Haus of Vera Wang and Haus of Us. The Boys and Girls Club of Kips Bay will also perform as part of Little Island’s Young Artists Program. Thursday’s performance will honor Tommy Playboy and Gorgeous Femmie Williams. Thursday’s ballroom competition will feature four categories—Face, Runway, Commentator vs. Commentator, and Performance—each offering cash prizes to the winners. Following Thursday’s ball, Papi Juice will throw one of their signature parties at Little Island featuring Maya Margarita.



The Summer Legacy Ball on Friday, August 15 will feature J. Harrison Ghee (Preacher), DJ Delish (DJ), Kimiyah Prescott (Panelist), Londolly (Panelist), Leiomy (Panelist) Selena Dior (MC), Precious Basquiat (MC), Kevin Aviance (Headliner), Haus of Sativa and Haus of Telfar. Destination Tomorrow will also perform as part of Little Island’s Young Artists Program. Friday’s performance will honor Sasha Washington and Iconic Mother Nicole Bowles. Friday’s ballroom competition will feature four categories—Best Dressed, Hand Performance, Realness, and Performance—each offering cash prizes to the winners. Following Friday’s ball, Papi Juice will throw one of their signature parties at Little Island featuring Byrell the Great.



Sitting directly in the Hudson River itself, Little Island opened in May 2021 and has since been enjoyed by more than 6 million visitors. In 2013, Barry Diller, in partnership with Hudson River Park Trust leadership, embarked on the unique opportunity to envision a solution for the repair and reactivation of Pier 54, which had been badly damaged by Hurricane Sandy. The park was designed as an entirely new type of public space for New York, one that would create an immersive experience of nature and art. Born from a collaboration of the UK-based Heatherwick Studio and the New York-based landscape architecture firm MNLA, led by Signe Nielsen, the park’s imaginative design offers all New Yorkers and visitors a new public space that is dynamic, captivating, and restorative.



Zack Winokur is Producing Artistic Director of the 2025 summer season at Little Island, which is made possible by a gift from The Diller - von Furstenberg Family Foundation.