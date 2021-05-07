Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sonia Manzano Begins Performances in THE TEMPEST at Radial Park

Performances will take place this Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8 at 8:00 PM ET.

May. 7, 2021  

Sonia Manzano, who spent 44 years performing as Maria and writing for the popular and enduring children's television series Sesame Street, and who was recently featured in the new documentary Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street will begin performances tonight in this live outdoor production of Shakespeare's The Tempest in New York.

Joining Manzano are Broadway's Tyler Hardwick (Once On This Island) as Ferdinand and Captain, Christine Bruno (Bekah Brunstetter's Public Servant, Best Summer Ever) as Trinculo and Gonzalo, David Carl (Resounding's Nutcracker; Trump Lear) as Alonso and Stephano; Sam Given (The Inheritance) as Ariel and Sebastian; L'Oreal Lampley (The Public's For Colored Girls, Coriolanus) as Miranda; and Kurt Uy (Resounding's Treasure Island; CBS: Tommy; FBI) as Caliban and Antonio.

The show is presented by Tony nominated producer Blair Russell (Slave Play, recent stream of The Last Five Years) and award-winning writer and director Steve Wargo. Wargo directs this hour-long adaptation of Shakespeare's romantic fantasy developed with family audiences in mind.

Shakespeare's classic play will be presented in a whole new way with special 360° sound design by Designer Andy Evan Cohen. At Radial Park the in-person audience will be given special headphones to get the full immersive sound experience while watching the cast on stage with atmospheric projections displayed above on the venue's 50x60 foot screen. Remote audiences listening live via 360° audio simulcast will enjoy exclusive access to a custom cocktail recipe created by award-winning NYC bartender Jena Ellenwood.

Performances will take place this Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8 at 8:00 PM ET, and run approximately 60 minutes with no intermission. Tickets, starting at just $10, are now on sale at www.resounding.live/the-tempest

Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased by visiting www.resounding.live/the-tempest


