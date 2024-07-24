SoHo Playhouse's World Premiere Of IT'S NOT WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE Begins Tonight

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SoHo Playhouse's world premiere of its 2023 Lighthouse Series winner, John Collins' It's Not What It Looks Like, begins tonight!

Directed by Vincent DeGeorge, the show stars John Collins and Chesney Mitchell, and runs through August 10, 2024 in a limited Off-Broadway engagement. Opening night is slated for July 27.

What happens when you're caught red-handed? Wiping blood off your hands...and everyone can see you. But you didn't realize that. And an ill-timed food delivery is calling your phone. It's Not What It Looks Like starts there. To prove their innocence, two people, M and W, go back to the beginning with their own version of events. As tensions rise, their narrative starts to crumble, and the truth comes out.

This new play by John Collins, directed by Vincent DeGeorge, and in collaboration with Chesney Mitchell, asks the question: "What does it mean to be seen as a good person?" A two-person testimony spanning several months with an assembly of characters tries to answer that. A funny, suspenseful and thrilling story of grief that will make you wonder if it really isn't what it looks like.

SoHo Playhouse's Managing Director Britt Lafield says, "We are so excited to have John, Chesney, and the show back at the Playhouse as the winner of the 2023 Lighthouse Series. Coming off the incredible success and upcoming Broadway run of the 2022 winner JOB, I can think of no better representation of our mission statement of supporting new artists and giving them opportunities to present their work in an industry where it feels like those opportunities are harder and harder to come by. We are proud to support these amazing artists, recognize the incredible work they have done, and let theater audiences see what the next generation of artists is creating."

John Collins says, "I'm thrilled to be premiering my play, It's Not What It Looks Like, at SoHo Playhouse. It's been a great journey bringing this show to Soho since winning the Lighthouse Series, and Chesney, Vincent and I are excited for audiences to take the journey of these characters with us. We hope this story makes our audience consider if things really are what they look like, in both their own lives and the people's around them."

The production team includes Nicholas Pollock (Light Design).

SoHo Playhouse is located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City. Performances are Wednesdays - Saturdays at 7pm. Run time is 90 minutes. Tickets are $41.50 (includes fees). To purchase and for more info go to https://www.sohoplayhouse.com/upcoming-events/its-not-what-it-looks-like.

Continuing in the spirit of the theater's original tenant, Edward Albee and his Playwright Unit Workshop, SoHo Playhouse is committed to presenting the brightest and most talented artists from New York, with its Lighthouse Series, and around the world, with the International Fringe Encore Series, to give the theater-going audience of New York important stories told with unique style, and evolving what the concept of Off-Broadway Theater is in the 21st century. For info visit https://www.sohoplayhouse.com.

Photo credit: Russ Rowland

