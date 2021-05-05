Signature Theatre Accepting New Play Submissions For SIGWORKS

Signature Theatre continues its commitment to new work by presenting the sixth annual SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Readings Series. This initiative highlights and supports the work of DMV playwrights and is an opportunity for playwrights, actors, directors, designers, and patrons to explore new plays in a fun and informal environment.

Signature Theatre is accepting submissions for original and unpublished full-length plays (no musicals) from now through June 14, 2021. Playwrights must currently reside in Virginia, Maryland or DC. Only one submission per playwright. Plays that have been professionally produced or published are not eligible. Plays may not be under option, commissioned, or scheduled for professional production at the time of submission.

SUBMISSION RULES:

Interested playwrights must submit a single PDF document and upload to Dropbox (http://bit.ly/sigworks2021submissions) with the following file name format:

NameOfPlay_AuthorLastName.pdf - for example: BestPlayEver_Jones.pdf

And include the following information within the pdf:

Author's full contact information: name, city & state of residence, email address, phone number

A synopsis of the play

A clear cast/character breakdown

Development history of the play (workshops, readings, etc, if applicable)

Short author biography

A perusal copy of the full play

Submission deadline: June 14, 2021

Playwrights whose scripts are selected will have the opportunity to rehearse their plays with professional actors and a director the day of the reading at Signature Theatre. A full list of the chosen plays will be released later this summer.

SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Readings Series has highlighted the work of DC area playwright's including Alona Bach, Bob Bartlett, Mardee Bennett, Audrey Cefaly, Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm, Jarrin Davis, Annalisa Dias, Christine Evans, Caleen Sinnette Jennings, Heather McDonald, Vaughn Ryan Midder, Rahima R. Rice, Andrew Rosendorf, Will Snider, Dani Stoller, and Michael Trottier. Four plays on Signature's mainstage series have been developed as part of the Sigworks program including The Gulf by Audrey Cefaly, 4,380 Nights by Annalisa Dias, Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity by Heather McDonald, and Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes by Dani Stoller.