Shuffles Presents ABOUT TOWN! at Damrosch Park At Lincoln Center

SHUFFLES will present ABOUT TOWN - Roaring Through the Twenties on Sunday, May 23 at 6:00pm at Damrosch Park at Lincoln Center. The production is one of the first outdoor, socially distanced performances to take part at Lincoln Center during their Restart Stages season.

The original production, featuring over 100 students from Shuffles Broadway Tap and Musical Theater School, celebrates the history of Broadway and live theatre, and features 60 classic musical theater tunes. ABOUT TOWN stars Caroline Cahill as Peggy Sawyer from 42nd Street; Alexandra Dagen as Velma and Hannah Dagen as Roxie from Chicago; and Jared Klein as Ozzie, Wyatt Florin as Gabey, Marlee Kitei as Hildy from On The Town, and Anthony Savino as Andy Lee from 42nd Street.

SHUFFLES will celebrate its 30th anniversary season in Fall 2021; enrollment is open now at shufflesnyc.com.

"After a year apart, we're so lucky to go ABOUT TOWN together! We're ready to safely tip (tap) toe back onto the stage with our celebration of Broadway and New York City!" said Gail P. Crutchfield, SHUFFLES Artistic Director. "September marks the beginning of our 30th year, and it will certainly be a time to create exciting live theater. ShufflesNYC, located on the Upper West Side, will be back to a full in-person schedule of tapping, singing, and dancing for ages 18 months to 18 years old. Programs include Baby Broadway and our Pre-Professional Tap and Musical Theater Companies. Join us for a year of training, performance opportunities, and joy!"

More information about the show and socially distanced tickets can be found by visiting https://www.shufflesnyc.com.

Performance Information

ABOUT TOWN - Roaring Through the Twenties

Presented by SHUFFLES

Artistic Director, Choreographer - Gail Pennington Crutchfield

Producer/Director/Writer - Buddy Crutchfield

Additional Choreographers - Cyndi Steele Harrod, Enrique Brown, Jessica Blair, Bobby Clark, Gabbie Fried, Katie Hardin, Mary Kate Hartung, Shelby Kaufman, Tatum Grace Ludlam, Molly Model, Katlyn Morahan, Katharine Ponza, Richard Riaz Yoder

Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

Damrosch Park, Lincoln Center

Amsterdam Avenue & 62nd Street

New York, NY 10023

Tickets, 2 seat pods priced at $120, can be purchased by visiting https://tickets.lincolncenter.org/syos/performance/22221?promo=SHUF0505