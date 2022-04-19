SheNYC Arts Announces 2022 Festival Lineup of Nine New Full-Length Plays and Musicals By Gender-Marginalized Writers

SheNYC Arts, the country's premier program for showcasing up-and-coming gender-marginalized writers and composers, has announced their lineup for the 2022 SheNYC Summer Theater Festival. The Festival will run from July 26-August 7, 2022, at the East Village's Connelly Theater with both an in-person audience and select digital performances.

The 2022 SheNYC Summer Theater Festival will present two new full-length musicals: Safe Hands by Alara Magritte and Daniel Rosen, and The Waiting by EmmaLee Kidwell and Maria Andreoli.

It will also present 7 new full-length plays: Dream a Little Dream of Me by Kay Kemp, To Free A Mockingbird by Grace Aki, Hack by Jordyn Stoessel, One Day Down by Samantha Toy Ozeas, Pot Odds by Gabrielle Wagner, Sheepwell by Margaret Caterisano, and Gray by Kristy Thomas.

Thomas is 2022's New Play Resident - a program by which SheNYC invites an alumni writer to return to the Festival to develop a brand-new play from scratch.

Tickets to the performances will be available in June, and you can learn more about each show at www.SheNYCArts.org/She-NYC.

The SheNYC shows are selected after a rigorous, blind, months-long selection process out of over 300 submissions from around the globe. All performances will comply with state and local COVID-19 safety guidelines.

For more information on sister festivals SheLA and SheATL, visit www.SheNYCArts.org.

SheNYC Arts is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization devoted to producing plays, musicals, and adaptations by writers of marginalized genders, to prove that these works are meaningful, necessary, and commercially viable. SheNYC produces Summer Theater Festivals in New York City, Los Angeles, and Atlanta annually, as well as CreateHER, a semester-long program for high school students interested in careers as playwrights and producers. Through additional educational and community engagement programs, including The Broadway Women's Alliance, SheNYC aims to make the theater industry a better place for all people. Learn more at www.SheNYCArts.org.