Seven 14th National Jewish Playwritng Contest Finalists To Embark On International Tour

The Jewish Plays Project has announced the seven finalists for the 14th National Jewish Playwriting Contest, chosen from over 350 submissions from 28 states and 4 countries.

"It's never been more important to tell diverse, exciting and relevant Jewish stories," says Artistic Director David Winitsky. "Our seven finalists include important new voices and award-winning playwrights covering everything from tensions on campus to wild apocalyptic visions to good old fashioned madcap comedy, all with a clear focus on creating great theater that deserves to be produced all over the country."

Contest Dramaturg Heather Helinsky led the JPP's innovative Artistic Democracy process, with a panel of 74 Artist Readers, including dramaturgs, writers, directors, designers, and actors from around the country, logging 1,000 hours of engaged reading and discussion.

Selected plays will receive development in the JPP's signature Jewish Dramaturgy Lab, under the guidance of Director of Artistic Programs Illana Stein, as well as national exposure in the Contest's regional events.

The Finalists are:

D.F.J. by Louis Blachman (he/him) • Burlingame, CA

Josh isn't really into politics. But there's some antisemitic vandalism on his campus, just across from the volleyball courts - and his name is on it.

Dybbuk Bat Mitzvah by Becca Schlossberg (they/them) • Brooklyn, NY

When bat mitzvah girl Rachel becomes possessed by an evil spirit known as a dybbuk, it is up to her friends to exorcise the demon.

Lay The Bent To The Bonny Broom by Zoe Senese-Grossberg (she/her) • Brooklyn, NY

Regency England: A Jewish family builds a beautiful automaton, but they soon discover she is far from under their control in this Austenian horror comedy.

The Missionaries by Marshall Botvinick (he/him) • Durham, NC

Two Christian missionaries disguise themselves as Hasidim - for 20 years - only to discover that sometimes the people you came to convert, convert you. (Based on a true story)

Provenance by Jennifer Maisel (she/hers) • Los Angeles, CA

An unusual portrait's theft and its travels around the world. Canvas. Pencil. Paint. How can one piece of art tear at the hearts of generations?

The World To Come by Ali Viterbi (she/hers) • Atlanta, GA

A coming-of-age play set in a Hebrew Home for the Aging during the end of the world.

In addition, the JPP will be showcasing a prominent voice from Israel, in a heartfelt and critical play about generational divides.

On the Edge by Motti Lerner (he/him) • Ramat HaSharon, Israel

A father and son battle over their publishing house - and their country.

The Contest process connects thousands of audience members across the country and in Israel with this new cohort of nascent plays. Partner organizations will host regional performances and panels in Houston, Fairfax, Hartford, Silicon Valley, Toronto, Miami, Atlanta, New York City and Tel Aviv. Once again, the Marlene Myerson JCC Manhattan will host the National Finals in June of 2025.

The JPP also recognized an additional set of plays as Semi-Finalists:

The full list of recognized plays can be found at jewishplaysproject.org/jpc. Interested producers, agents, and literary managers can email contest@jewishplaysproject.org.

"Having the support and community that the JPP offered this past year has been a lifeline. It's meant so much to be amongst this cohort of playwrights and, with the contest, to have my play read across the country, putting me in conversation with a network of new friends. I'm very honored and deeply grateful, as the JPP continues to support me in finding the best future for my play."

- 13th Contest Winner Deborah Zoe Laufer

About The Jewish Playwriting Contest

The Jewish Playwriting Contest seeks to discover, highlight, and nurture contemporary Jewish drama by engaging with artistic and Jewish communities throughout the English-speaking world. The Contest has received and vetted over 2,800 plays by 1,800 writers in 34 states and 10 countries. The JPP has actively developed 60 of those plays,419 of which have gone on to production in cities across the globe, including New York, Los Angeles, London, and Tel Aviv, playing for more than 100,000 audience members.

About The Jewish Plays Project

The Jewish Plays Project, founded in 2011, identifies, develops, and presents new works of theater via one-of-a-kind explorations of contemporary Jewish identity between audiences, artists, and patrons. The JPP's innovative and competitive development process engages Jewish communities in the vetting, selecting, and championing of new voices and secures mainstream production opportunities for the best new plays.

The JPP has featured some of the best artists working in New York, including writers David Hein and Irene Sankoff (Come from Away), Robert Askins (Hand to God), and Lauren Yee (Cambodian Rock Band); directors Marc Bruni (Beautiful), Stephen (A Strange Loop), and Tamilla Woodard (Yale School of Drama); and actors Joshua Malina (The West Wing, Billions), Ronald Guttman (Mad Men, Homeland), Alysia Reiner (Orange is the New Black), and Obie and Drama Desk nominee Marcia Jean Kurtz.

