Seung Choi’s CHRISTMAS ISN’T JUST FOR ASIANS to be Presented at Urban Stages

This event is part of Urban Stages' Winter Rhythms 2024, running from Dec 4 to Dec 15.

By: Dec. 04, 2024
Seung Choi's Christmas Isn't Just for Asians to be Presented at Winter Rhythms, the Urban Stages holiday festival! 

The production will star Seung Choi - Ryanne Claritas - Carmen Ezcurra - Ellis Gage - GG - Chaeyeon Kim - Timmy Ong & Karen Joy Pangantihon.

New York's Urban Stages will present the 16th annual awarding-winning cabaret series, Winter Rhythms, with performances from Wednesday, December 4th through Sunday, December 15th. This celebrated series will benefit Urban Stages' Outreach, Arts in Education programs.  




