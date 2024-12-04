Seung Choi’s CHRISTMAS ISN’T JUST FOR ASIANS to be Presented at Urban Stages

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Seung Choi's Christmas Isn't Just for Asians to be Presented at Winter Rhythms, the Urban Stages holiday festival!

The production will star Seung Choi - Ryanne Claritas - Carmen Ezcurra - Ellis Gage - GG - Chaeyeon Kim - Timmy Ong & Karen Joy Pangantihon.

New York's Urban Stages will present the 16th annual awarding-winning cabaret series, Winter Rhythms, with performances from Wednesday, December 4th through Sunday, December 15th. This celebrated series will benefit Urban Stages' Outreach, Arts in Education programs.

