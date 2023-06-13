Scott Silven's AT THE ILLUSIONIST'S TABLE at The McKittrick Hotel to Return for 4-Week Summer Engagement

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, will present the return of internationally-acclaimed illusionist Scott Silven’s At The Illusionist’s Table. Performances of the intimate experience, where magic and mentalism intertwine with fine dining, will be offered in the hotel’s Club Car starting July 5, 2023.

Following a sold-out run earlier this year in the hotel’s winter rooftop, The Hideout at Gallow Green, At The Illusioninst’s Table returns, by popular demand, for a limited engagement this summer. World-renowned Scottish illusionist, Scott Silven, created and hosts an evening of fine dining, whisky-tasting, and storytelling interwoven with mind-bending illusion and mystical mentalism.

“After completing my recent world tour and engagements at The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, it is a great privilege to return once again to my home away from home at The McKittrick Hotel. I’m delighted for New York audiences to join me for an extraordinary evening this summer,” said Silven.

Following its debut at the prestigious Edinburgh Festival in 2017, At The Illusionist’s Table premiered in New York at The McKittrick Hotel later that year. After completing two sold-out residencies, the show returned to The McKittrick Hotel for another extended run from December 2022 through April 2, 2023.

During the performance, enigmatic host Scott Silven leads guests through an evening of culinary delights interwoven with illusion, mentalism, and storytelling. Senses will appear to deceive as candles flicker, whisky pours, and conversation stirs throughout a three-course dinner filled with unbelievable illusions.

The new seasonal dinner menu is crafted by Executive Chef Pascal Le Seac’h. Hailing from France, Le Seac’h has been based in New York for more than 20 years. He first trained at the Michelin-starred Le Chantecler in Nice, before helming the stoves for celebrated restaurateurs André Balazs at The Sunset Beach Resort and Keith McNally at Balthazar and Pastis. Over the course of his distinguished career, Le Seac’h has also worked for awarded chefs Daniel Boulud at his iconic namesake restaurant, Daniel, and Jean-Michel Diot at Park Bistro.

Seatings are offered on Wednesdays & Thursdays at 7:30PM and Fridays & Saturdays at 7PM. Reservations are $258 per person (plus fees) and include amuse-bouches, whisky tastings, and a sumptuous meal.

Cloud 9 reservations include specially selected wine pairings with each course for an additional $90 per person. Seasonal cocktails are also available for purchase from The Club Car’s bar.

Doors open thirty minutes before showtime. The running time is approximately 2 hours with no intermission.

Guests are welcome to visit hotel’s rooftop garden bar and restaurant, Gallow Green, before or after the performance. Visit www.mckittrickhotel.com/gallow-green for menus, reservations, or to customize a private gathering.

Sleep No More and Speakeasy Magick are also currently running at the hotel. For tickets and information, visit www.mckittrickhotel.com.

● Tickets: Click Here

ABOUT THE MCKITTRICK HOTEL

The McKittrick Hotel (@TheMcKittrick) is home of immersive theater spectacle Sleep No More (@sleepnomorenyc), dazzling Speakeasy Magick (@speakeasymagick), and intimate live events in Manderley Bar and The Club Car. Guests are also welcome to visit the hotel’s rooftop bar and restaurant, Gallow Green (@gallowgreen), during their stay.

The McKittrick Hotel provides a unique location for celebrations and private gatherings of all sizes. The legendary venue is also renowned for presenting one-of-a-kind live concerts, intimate music festivals, and spectacular soirées for Halloween and New Year’s Eve.

Located in close proximity to Hudson Yards, Little Island, The High Line, West Chelsea art galleries, and The Meatpacking District, The McKittrick is a not-to-be-missed destination for locals and visitors alike.

For additional information, visit www.mckittrickhotel.com.

ABOUT SCOTT SILVEN

Scott Silven (@scottsilven) is a modern-day marvel like no other, who strives to share the experience of true and elegant mystery in the most inspiring way. As a renowned illusionist, mentalist, and performance artist, Silven pushes the boundaries of his craft by creating stylish, smart, and critically acclaimed performance pieces for both theatre and television that mesmerize audiences across the globe.

Silven’s return to New York with At The Illusionist’s Table follows a 400 date tour of his groundbreaking virtual experience, and New York Times “Critic’s Pick,” The Journey, and world tour of his proscenium show, Wonders, playing to sold-out theaters from London to Australia. From The Sydney Opera House to Off-Broadway in New York, his objective is absolute: to create an extraordinary experience that yields an immersion into the impossible.

For additional information, visit www.scottsilven.com.