Sarina Freda's NO NO PLEASE NO GOD NO, NEVERMIND I'M FINE to Premiere at HERE

no no no please no god no, nevermind i’m fine, a solo show by writer and performer Sarina Freda, will make its U.S. premiere February 27 – March 15, 2025 at HERE with an opening set for March 2. Co-written and directed by Tom Costello, the solo show is centered on Sarina surviving the most harrowing LSD trip ever, until it isn’t.

In 2021, Sarina stared down death, conquered reality and solved every problem she ever had. All it took was one harrowing LSD trip. Now she’s dying (not literally!) to prove to you that she’s totally, totally, totally fine. Really.

no no no please no god no, nevermind i’m fine impressed audiences and critics alike when it premiered at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

“Sarina Freda is a force,” raved Suzanne O’Brien in The Scotsman, adding, “Freda’s wit, quirkiness and boundless energy make her laugh-out-loud funny, keeping the audience enthralled at every moment. And it is so much more than just a story about a drug-induced trip.”

Ross Chalmers in Entertainment Now declared, “This is a solo show, performed with energetic brilliance by Sarina Freda, who bears her very soul in a deeply personal and profound tour-de-force. It’s about a lot – mortality, identity, individualism, love – but chiefly it’s about a life-changing psychedelic experience and all of its consequences.”

no no no please no god no, nevermind i’m fine is written & created by Sarina Freda & Tom Costello. It is directed by Tom Costello and performed by Sarina Freda. The creative team includes original music and sound design by Nicholas Webster, lighting design by Lee Lillis, and costume design by Jean Pflum. Celeste Gimonet serves as assistant director, Tasha Milkman is the mime consultant, poster design by Christian Webster and photo by Juan Carlos Quimper.

Fifteen performances of no no no please no god no, nevermind i’m fine will take place February 27 – March 15, 2025, at HERE, located at 145 Sixth Avenue, just below Spring Street, in Manhattan. Critics are welcome as of February 28 for an opening on Sunday, March 2. The running time is 60 minutes with no intermission. Performance times vary. Please see the schedule below.

