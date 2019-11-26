SWING! The Musical Comes to St. Luke's Theatre

Off-Broadway Producers John Lant and Tamra Pica, in association with Write Act Repertory Theatre, are pleased to present the Off-Broadway Premiere of SWING! The Musical by playwright Michael Antin. The show will preview at St. Luke's Theatre, November 20, 2019 and opens November 27, 2019, running on Wednesday nights at 8:00pm with tickets on sale through February 2020.

The 110-minute (with intermission) musical, with live musicians, will perform at St. Luke's Theatre located at 308 West 46th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues). Tickets cost between $39.50 and $59.50 (front row seating) and can be purchased online through Telecharge at https://www.telecharge.com/Off-Broadway or by calling (212) 239-6200. For more information, please visit https://stlukestheatre.com. If you would like to request a group of 8+, please contact johnlant@writeactrep.org.

SWING! tells the story of Adrianna, a factory worker in the 40's who is holding down her husband Butch's factory job while he's at war. Once he returns home, both Adrianna and Butch feel like they don't fit into their old lives. When she meets Janine, Adrianna rediscovers old passions that she put away when she was first married. While her feelings blossom for Janine, Adrianna's love for her husband is also rekindled. Adrianna's difficult choice in a time of forbidden love fuels this passionate musical journey. Featuring songs including "Swing Sisters," "You're a Stranger to Me," "Fritz' Bakery," "Safe & Warm," and the humorous "Be Mine."

The production stars Christina Barnes (Adrianna), Melissa Winter (Janine), Steffen Alexander Whorton (Butch), Molly Gilman (Marlena), Michael Mirlas (Fritz), Daryl Glenn (Wynney), Andrew Robertson (Jake) and featuring Tim Bacskai, Emily Brady, Alex Carmine, Alex Fernandez, Emily Hardesty, Julie McNamara, Tara Nicole Murphy, Tiffany Stoker and Lorna Perez.



Produced / Directed by John Lant with Producer Tamra Pica, Written and Created by Michael Antin, Music Direction by Kent Jeong-Eun Kim, Choreography by Rina Maejima, Lighting Design by Maarten Cornelis, Costume Design by Jennifer Anderson, Casting by Tamra Pica Casting and Dramaturgy by Jim Blanchette.

SWING! was produced in Los Angeles in Spring 2019.

RECOMMENDED FOR 13+ / Heat and AC / Children under the age of 4 are not permitted in the theatre.





