SOMETHING ABOUT SIMON Is Now Running At NYC 'Best Of All The Fests' Showcase

A new show celebrating the life and music of legendary singer songwriter Paul Simon which has been specially chosen to make its American debut is now running at SoHo Playhouse.

Something About Simon - Paul Simon, A Musician's Tribute originates from Liverpool in the United Kingdom and, after wowing audiences on home soil at this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the show has been hand-picked to play in a prestigious showcase in New York.

The show has been created by Liverpool singer songwriter Gary Edward Jones, along with Bill Elms and Jon Fellowes, who have spent three years crafting the one-man show, which performer Gary describes as a "real labour of love".

Dubbed 'the best of all fests', the Fringe Encore Series in New York scours the world's best performance festivals to find the very best shows and talent on the circuit globally. Before bringing them together in one place, the iconic Soho Playhouse, where they compete to win a performance residency.

Organisers of the Fringe Encore Series specially selected Something About Simon as one of the best shows from the Edinburgh Festival 2019, and extended an invite for the show to take part in the showcase and make its American debut.

Something About Simon is playing six shows at SoHo Playhouse between Wednesday 4 December and Saturday 14 December 2019.

At the end of the Fringe Encore Series 2019, the successful show chosen as the Outstanding Production Of The Year will win a full Off Broadway run in New York City.

Something About Simon is not a tribute show as we know it. It is one musician authentically honouring the music of another, utilising all the tools at his disposal.

Something About Simon was premiered at Liverpool's Epstein Theatre in Autumn 2018 with a successful two-night pilot run. Initially promoted as one performance, a second date was added due to popular demand. The show received 5-star reviews, wowing audiences and critics alike - and the Edinburgh Festival beckoned.

Gary, who bears a strong resemblance to Paul Simon, has spent countless hours researching the musical legend and studying his lyrics, music and life to gain a real insight into the man behind the music. A natural storyteller, Gary tells the unique story of one of his idols, combining storytelling and, of course, that iconic music and incredible songs.

Weaving together songs and stories that cross the Atlantic from New Jersey to the North West of England, Gary traces the sometimes-poignant moments in Paul Simon's life and career that occasionally mirror his own - all delivered perfectly with his warm Liverpudlian charm and charisma.

With a heritage of half Maltese and half Liverpudlian, Gary's musical journey began aged just 11 when he picked up his brother's guitar. And he's never looked back. Whilst studying woodcarving and cabinet making at college, he still pursued his love of music and began to find his own style, inspired by early Motown, blues and folk.

Gary Edward Jones commented: "This is a huge coup for Something About Simon. Not only has the show been named as one of the best shows from Edinburgh Festival 2019, but to be specially invited to perform at the Fringe Encore Series in New York with a chance of winning a New York residency, well this is what dreams are made of - the team are on cloud nine.

"Something About Simon has become a real labour of love. And now to have the opportunity to share our show with audiences in New York alongside other shows top festival shows from across the world is nothing short of incredible. We could never have imagined where this journey could take us - but like always, we'll put heart and soul into the show."

Paul Simon is a name that has cemented itself into the "hearts and bones" of audiences all over the world, resulting in a phenomenal career that has spanned more than seven decades. And now a new show is shining the spotlight on the illustrious career of a music icon. He began his career as one half of globally successful duo Simon and Garfunkel. He has gone on to enjoy an incredible solo career, which includes 13 multi-million selling albums and 16 Grammys among countless other awards and accolades.

Music highlights include classic ballads like The Sound of Silence, America, Kathy's Song and Bridge Over Troubled Waters, to the more upbeat Me And Julio, 50 Ways To Leave Your Lover and Wristband.

Something About Simon is brought to audiences by producers Bill Elms, Jon Fellowes and Gary Edward Jones of Something About Productions, with artistic direction by Gareth Tudor Price.

Following its New York run, Something About Simon Will tour in the UK.

