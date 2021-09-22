SLEEP NO MORE Announces Return to the McKittrick Hotel in February 2022

Click Here for More Articles on SLEEP NO MORE

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC) has announced its original theatrical experience Sleep No More will return this winter with performances starting on Monday, February 14, 2022.

Presented by Emursive, Punchdrunk UK's Sleep No More is an award-winning theatrical experience that tells Shakespeare's classic tragedy Macbeth through a darkly cinematic lens. Audiences move freely through the epic world of the story at their own pace, choosing where to go and what to see, ensuring that everyone's journey is different and unique.

The story unfolds through an awe-inspiring blend of acrobatic choreography, film noir soundtrack, and 100 rooms of densely detailed atmosphere sprawling over 100,000 square feet of space. The elements intertwine for a subversive and intoxicating 360-degree sensory immersion. During their stay, guests may also enjoy live music, cocktails, and an expansive wine and spirit list in the revelrous Manderley Bar.

Originally built in 1939, The McKittrick Hotel was intended to be the finest and most decadent luxury hotel of its time. Six weeks before opening, and two days after the outbreak of World War II, the legendary hotel was condemned and left locked, permanently sealed from the public. Until Emursive brought the Grande Dame back to life, reinventing the legendary space in collaboration with London's award-winning Punchdrunk theater company.

Sleep No More's creative team features Felix Barrett (Direction and Design), Maxine Doyle (Direction and Choreography), Stephen Dobbie (Sound Design), Beatrice Minns (Design Associate), and Livi Vaughan (Design Associate).

Sleep No More is produced by Emursive (Jonathan Hochwald, Arthur Karpati, and Randy Weiner, principals) in association with Rebecca Gold productions. Emursive produces immersive theater in extraordinary places.

Performances will be offered on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 PM; Fridays at 7:30 PM and Saturdays at 3 and 8 PM. Tickets, starting at $99.50, are now on sale to welcome audiences back to the show for the first time since 2020.

In celebrating the ongoing reopening of New York City, The McKittrick Hotel looks forward to welcoming guests to Sleep No More - a New York Times "most memorable" experience of the decade - as well as its Manderley Bar and Club Car performing arts venues. Visit www.mckittrickhotel.com for a full schedule of events.

Guests are welcome to dine at the hotel's cozy winter rooftop hideaway, The Lodge at Gallow Green, before or after the performance. Visit www.mckittrickhotel.com/gallow-green for menus, reservations, or to customize a private gathering.

The McKittrick Hotel is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities both for guests and for the members of our shows. All reopening plans will be done in compliance with state and local government, COVID-19 protocols, and are subject to the approval of the NY State Department of Health and the Governor. Guests of Sleep No More and the hotel are required to show proof of vaccination upon arriving.

Sleep No More is located in The McKittrick Hotel at 530 West 27th Street, New York, NY 10001. Tickets are available online at www.mckittrickhotel.com or by calling the Box Office at 212-904-1880.