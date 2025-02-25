SCREAMING FOR LIFE: A New Play To Have World Premiere at Milky Way Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Milky Way Theatre Company will present SCREAMING FOR LIFE, a play written by Frederick Taouil and directed by award winning director Zuhairah McGill (The Royale).

Step into the world of Gab, a former sales representative turned sculptor, who has sacrificed everything leaving him with nothing but a scream- one so visceral no one is prepared for.

The cast will feature two times Emmy nominated and Audelco winner Aaron Philip Watkins and Giaime Lewis as the leads, Tony nominated Stephen Multari, Leah Eckardt, Julie Anne Woodlsey, Armani Moon, and Harry G. Schiavi.

The play will have its world premiere at the Crown Theatre (358 W 44th Street), on March 14th at 7:30pm; other shows on the 15th at 2:30pm and 7pm, and on the 16th at 3pm.

