Ryann Redmond, Alan Wiggins & More Star in HIGH SCHOOL ZOOMSICAL Streaming Tomorrow

MT Shorts will release its original musical short film HIGH SCHOOL ZOOMSICAL on YouTube Wednesday, March 31st at 4:00 PM Eastern.

Starring Broadway's Ryann Redmond (Frozen, If/Then, Bring it On), Alan Wiggins (Pretty Woman, Beautiful, The Lion King), social media star Kay Brown (IG's Betches), and The Homo Sapien Experience's Matthew Curiano, MT Shorts' HIGH SCHOOL ZOOMSICAL, is a hilarious contemporary love-letter to the theatre community that brings a little levity, a little romance, and a whole lot of jazz hands, when Patti Peters (Redmond), a reformed choir nerd with mild social anxiety, is unwillingly thrust into a blast from her past when the Reighdell High School ten-year class reunion goes (sung) 'VIRUTAAAL.'

The original musical short features a script and score by award-winning writer Drew Fornarola (VeggieTales, STRAIGHT, 1 Night in San Diego), and is directed by Broadway Unlocked founder and CEO, Jessica Ryan. Rounding out the creative team is choreographer Kate Bailey (Frozen), music director Jeremy Robin Lyons, production designer Matthew Solomon, assistant costume designer Madeline Corcoran, editors Aaron Milus and Eric Bachaus, Executive Producers Andrew Goren and Larry Goren of Harmony Helper, and is produced by MT Shorts Co-Founders Sarah Ellis and Greg Kamp, who also developed the original concept.

"High School Zoomsical is really about two storylines," says Fornarola. "One is the plot of the film, which is that a high school reunion goes virtual because of the pandemic, where a former musical theatre choir nerd finds love. The other story we're telling is the story of over 50 professionals from the Broadway community coming together during the pandemic to keep our art going and create something beautiful."

HIGH SCHOOL ZOOMSICAL was conceived and filmed at the beginning of the pandemic and shot on sixty computers across fifteen states using ZOOM. The tech company later recognized MT Shorts at their 2020 Innovation Awards for creatively utilizing the platform not only as a repurposed film set but also using Zoom as a central plot point in their storytelling.

The wide release of HIGH SCHOOL ZOOMSICAL comes after a virtual premiere held in November, where over three-hundred patrons helped raise $5,600 to benefit The Fund for College Auditions, a non-profit working from the ground up for a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive landscape in the theatrical community, by offering financial support and college guidance to performing arts students.

HIGH SCHOOL ZOOMSICAL features 50+ company members from Broadway and beyond, including: AJ Lockhart (Bring It On) , Alexandria Ireijo, Alison McCartan (Shrek), Alison Morooney (American Idiot), Alyssa Gagarin, Angelo McDonough (Story Pirates), Audrey Cardwell (Falsettos, Bright Star), Ben Toomer (Beautiful), Blake Price (A Gentleman's Guide), Brinie Wallace (The Book of Mormon), Brooke Singer (Cruel Intentions), Carl Draper (Spamalot), Cassie Levine (Stars of David), Clarise Fearn, Darrin French, Ian Gregory Hill, Jared Alexander (Spamilton), Jesse Corbin, Jim Hogan (Waitress, Tik Tok Tenors), Joey Dippel, Jordan De Leon (Waterfall), Josh Daniel (The Book of Mormon, Little Shop), Joyah Love Spangler (The Office Musical), Kate McMillan, Kate Turner (The Sound of Music), Kathryn Boswell (Anastasia, Gigi, Beautiful), Kathryn Brunner, Keely Beirne (Aladdin, Frozen), Kellie Spill, Kyle Caress (Cinderella), Lucy Moon, Matthew Amira (Beautiful), Matthew Curiano (Ragtime), Melissa Perry, Meryn Beckett (Kinky Boots), Nathan Richardson, Nick Rashad Burroughs (Tina, King Kong), Oyoyo Joi (The Book of Mormon), Pim van Amerongen (A Chorus Line), Raye Lederman, Sal Bucci, Samantha Disney, Sydney Mei Ruf-Wong (Mean Girls), Taylor Galvin, Thomas Henke, Torri Bouslough, and Trevor Roderick (The King and I).

Recorded from around the country, the ten-piece HIGH SCHOOL ZOOMSICAL band, under the direction of Jeremy Robin Lyons, includes Aaron Drescher, Chris Bastian, Geoffrey Ko, Ginna Doyle, Jeremy King, Ka-te Hernandez, Katie Chambers, Magda Kress, Steven Cuevas, and Will Curry.

HIGH SCHOOL ZOOMSICAL is now streaming on a device (literally) near you by visiting www.mtshorts.com/HSZ.