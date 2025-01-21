Ruby Karp's I DON'T TRUST ADULTS Heads To SoHo Playhouse For Limited Run

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedian Ruby Karp's one woman show, I Don't Trust Adults, launches Off-Broadway at SoHo Playhouse March 26th and runs until May 3rd, 2025.

I Don't Trust Adults tells the story of 6 different adults who caused "failed child star" Ruby Karp to be forever suspicious of adults. How many adults publicly wrote hit articles on her? How many theater teachers made her cry? Is Mark Zuckerberg *allegedly* involved in all of this? It's a show for young people who dream of having autonomy, for adults who are healing from other adults, and especially, for the theater kids who never got cast. Directed by Britt Berke, music curated by Xander Browne, and produced by Amy Boland.

Ruby Karp has been doing stand up since she started hosting her own show at UCB when she was 11 years old. Ruby just starred opposite Charlie Puth in the improvised comedy series, The Charlie Puth Show.

The role was created for her based off of her videos at Betches. She was a Video Producer at Betches, where her videos amassed upwards of 50M+ views. She published a book, Earth Hates Me, in high school which she hopes you do not read. She's been featured on JFL, Comedy Central, MTV, and more.

All tickets can be found here!

