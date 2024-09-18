Robert Cuccioli Will Lead Readings of THE BRAT OF STRATFORD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Producer Eric Krebs and Mark Saltzman, Emmy Award-winner and author of Romeo and Bernadette, will present industry readings of The Brat of Stratford: William Shakespeare’s Cabaret of Stories, Songs and Scenes, written and directed by Mark Saltzman, starring Tony Award nominee Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde), with music direction by Matthew Stolfi and Ruchir Khananchi on guitar. The readings will be held on Wednesday, September 25 @ 7:30pm and Thursday, September 26 @ 4:30pm at Theater 555 (555 West 42nd Street). The presentations are free. However, reservations are required. Please email moorpark.Mark@gmailor EKTMINC@aol.com.

The Brat of Stratford is a daring, provocative play with songs that delves into the scandalous, perilous and traumatic events of Shakespeare’s life. More than a playwright, this is Will as songwriter, financially stressed theater producer and actor, resentful at being relegated to minor roles, like the Ghost in Hamlet. He re-lives here his formative childhood trauma, his adolescent sexual awakening with an older woman, his theatrical triumphs and disasters, including near execution following a raid of a particularly shocking production.

Tony-nominee Robert Cuccioli brings the Bard to life, presenting immortal lines and speeches as well as Will’s song lyrics, set to music by legends like Stephen Sondheim and Galt MacDermot. The Brat of Stratford also explores Shakespeare the devoted father and tortured husband, strangling in a failing marriage; the too-easily seduced youth, and the artist driven by a thirst for personal revenge.

“One of the great joys of producing is boosting a new work from concept to production,” shares Eric Krebs. “The Brat of Stratford started out as a slick comedy, but over the months of rewrites has become a moving and beautifully complex exploration of Shakespeare and his many facets. With the terrific Bob Cuccioli and the most creative Mark Saltzman, I can’t wait to see it. Who knows where it will end up? It all results in the creative rush of our theater art.”

