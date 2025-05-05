Richard Vetere's BLACK & WHITE CITY to Return to The ATA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a critically acclaimed and extended debut run, Richard Vetere's powerful drama, Black & White City Blues, is set to return to the American Theatre of Actors. This raw and emotionally resonant play -- set in 1971 Williamsburg, Brooklyn -- will begin its second run on Wednesday, May 14th.

Directed by Amber Brookes (who also delivered a compelling performance as Delilah during the initial engagement), Black & White City Blues delves into the complex realities of addiction, love, and loss. The play resonated deeply with both audiences and critics during its first run, prompting an extension due to popular demand.

The production previously welcomed special guest Dan Lauria (The Wonder Years) who joined playwright Richard Vetere for a Stage Whisper Podcast interview and a live talkback event, highlighting the play's emotional weight and cultural significance.

At the heart of the story is Little Guy, portrayed by Joseph Monseur. Callie Stribling of OuterStage lauded Monseur's performance as the anchor of the show. He is joined by a talented ensemble cast featuring Jake Minter and Sam Cruz as John John and Bobby, childhood friends ensnared by addiction. Riyadh Rollins embodies the gritty Piranha, while Kevin Leonard brings gravitas to the role of Wellman. Gary E. Vincent offers a vibrant portrayal of Bernice.

Anita Moreno returns as the poised Detective Lucy Cortez, and Jake Smith joins the cast as Burke Jeffries, a journalist whose investigation into the heroin epidemic takes him down a dark and revealing path.

Jim Catapano of Arts Independent hailed it as "an incredibly moving, impactful, and astute observation of the frailty of human existence." And theatergoer/reviewer, Data Gabadze for Words4Culture described the experience as deeply immersive, stating, "I felt the pain and sorrow of the characters...because of the superb acting that submerged me in the play."

Black & White City Blues embodies ATA's mission to champion new voices. For playwright Richard Vetere, this production is a deeply personal culmination of five decades of writing, inspired by the tragic loss of his cousin.

