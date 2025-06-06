Repertorio to Present Two Spanish Golden Age Productions This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Repertorio will present its 2025 Summer Spanish Golden Age Series, featuring two iconic works of classical Spanish theater directed by fellows of the Van Lier Young Latinx Directors' Fellowship.

As part of their second year in the fellowship, directors Bibiana Torres and Jean Carlo Yunén Aróstegui will present fully staged productions of two seminal plays from the Spanish Golden Age, underscoring Repertorio's ongoing mission to champion classical repertoire and uplift emerging Latinx voices.

Performance Dates: Friday, July 18 at 7:00 PM, Saturday, July 19 at 7:00 PM, Friday, July 25 at 7:00 PM, Saturday, July 26 at 7:00 PM, and Sunday, July 27 at 3:00 PM.

FUENTEOVEJUNA

By Lope De Vega

Directed by Bibiana Torres

Based on historical events, Fuenteovejuna tells the story of a rural community under the violent rule of a military commander. When abuses reach a breaking point, one woman's courage sparks a collective uprising. A compelling exploration of justice, civic responsibility, and solidarity.

AMAR DESPUÉS DE LA MUERTE

By Pedro Calderón de la Barca

Directed by Jean Carlo Yunén Aróstegui

Performance Dates: Friday, August 8 at 7:00 PM, Saturday, August 9 at 7:00 PM, Sunday, August 10 at 3:00 PM, Saturday, August 16 at 7:00 PM, and Sunday, August 17 at 3:00 PM.

Set during the Morisco Revolt of the 16th century, Amar después de la muerte follows the story of Don Álvaro Tuzaní and Doña Clara Malec, whose love is tested by violence, war, and cultural conflict. A poignant meditation on identity, resistance, and the cost of love during times of upheaval.

These productions mark the culmination of the two-year Van Lier Fellowship, which offers early-career Latinx directors the opportunity to direct one contemporary and one classical work. The Spanish Golden Age Series continues Repertorio's commitment to preserving the cultural legacy of Hispanic theatre while nurturing the future of Latinx artistic leadership.

