Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre Announces 2021-22 Lineup

Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre has announced its lineup of upcoming 2021-22 productions.

Through hybrid (in-person and virtual) seating, the venue will bring theater back with three exciting Mainstage Productions this fall season: Ni Mi Madre by Arturo Luís Soria, In the Southern Breeze by Mansa Ra, and Addressless by Martin Boross.

The company chose these pieces as they have deep ties to its mission of producing works that will lead to positive social change. They embody their core values of community, equity, empowerment and artistic freedom and the artists creating these works are committed to producing in innovative ways that allow audiences to engage both in-person and online.

In a typical season, Rattlestick produces two Mainstage works. However, they have expanded to three works in 2021-2022 in order to honor commitments to productions planned prior to the pandemic while continuing to engage with relevant new plays.

Ni Mi Madre

by Arturo Luís Soria, Directed by Danilo Gambini

(August 14 to September 19, 2021 - Presented Both in-person and live-streamed)

Inspirited with the tradition of Umbanda ritual, the music of Gloria Estefan, Cher, and Maria Bethânia, Ni Mi Madre invites audiences into the tumultuous relationship between a larger-than-life Brazilian woman, Bete, and her queer son. Ni Mi Madre explores the intersection between queerness and Latinidad, while laying bare the secrets, memories, fears, and celebrations of being an immigrant and first-generation American. Directed by Rattlestick's Directing Fellow, Danilo Gambini and partnering with community organizations Sol Project and Group.BR this is a world-premiere production of this solo show for this accomplished actor and first-time writer, and the director's first professional production in the U.S.

In the Southern Breeze

by Mansa Ra (Jiréh Breon Holder), Directed by Christopher Betts

(November 3 to December 12, 2021 - presented both in-person and virtually)

Centering the black male experience across centuries of American history, this Absurdist drama follows five men who meet in the afterlife following their murders. Rattlestick first presented a reading of this play during their new plays festival in 2018, and presented a virtual workshop in August 2020 directed by Christopher Betts, followed by a community conversation facilitated by Robert Pollock.

Addressless

written by Hungarian artist Martin Boross and Jonathan Payne

(presented virtually in January/February 2022)

An interactive theatrical game in which audiences encounter firsthand the complex challenges of homelessness. Audiences are asked to follow a character and make a series of decisions: Will their character sleep on the street or sleep in a hostel? Will they ask people for money or try to find work? While some decisions might earn the character money, they may also take a toll on their life expectancy and physical wellbeing. Rattlestick has been working with Boross since 2019 to develop this piece for New York audiences and now for an online format. The pandemic has been particularly devastating for New York's homeless population, and Boross's play speaks to this growing issue in ways that actively engage audiences while questioning prevailing stereotypes and fostering empathy.

Additional Programming

Community, Conversation, and Creativity Rattlestick runs several additional programs created to support artists and new work while expanding their artist and audience base. These initiatives have developed Rattlestick's engagement with artists and audiences from all over the world. In the coming year, they are committed to continuing and growing several of these programs, including the annual New Songs Now program designed to demystify the songwriting process and give songwriters a chance to share works-in-progress; Global Gab, a monthly cross-cultural conversation series addressing timely issues for immigrant artists; Open Play, a monthly series giving any and every artist of any discipline a chance to share five minutes of work; as well as other special projects, workshops and readings of new plays. Taking place both online and in-person, these programs create an important space for our communities to gather, workshop new pieces, and form connections.