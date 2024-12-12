Radio City Music Hall Unveils Chris & Veronica Jackson Sensory Room

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A completely renovated sensory room will open at Radio City Music Hall for guests with sensory processing needs. The Chris & Veronica Jackson Sensory Room was made possible by a donation from Grammy and Emmy Award-winning songwriter, composer and actor Christopher Jackson and his wife Veronica Jackson, who are both KultureCity board members. The donation was made in honor of their son CJ, who was diagnosed with autism in 2007. Since then, Chris and Veronica have become vocal and passionate supporters of KultureCity, the world’s leading nonprofit on sensory accessibility and acceptance for those with invisible disabilities and sensory needs. The upgraded sensory room at Radio City Music Hall, and similar rooms at The Garden and Sphere, are part of the MSG Family of Companies’ commitment to expanding accessibility for all guests across its portfolio of renowned venues.

“The MSG Family of Companies is committed to making our venues and events welcome and accessible spaces for all guests,” said James Claffey, Executive Vice President, Venue Management, MSG Entertainment. “We are proud to partner with the Jackson family and KultureCity as we further our mission of creating an inclusive environment for everyone visiting Radio City Music Hall.”

“We are exceedingly proud to support the collaboration between KultureCity and Radio City Music Hall,” said Chris and Veronica Jackson. “This sensory room reflects our shared dedication to creating an inclusive environment for everyone - ensuring that the magic of Radio City is accessible to all. Our son CJ has been an inspiration to so many and we are honored for him to represent our family at Radio City Music Hall!”

The Chris & Veronica Jackson Sensory Room will be available to guests during all public performances and events at Radio City Music Hall, including the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes. The sensory room serves as a calm and safe space for anyone who feels overwhelmed during events. Thoughtfully designed to accommodate a variety of sensory needs, the room incorporates elements such as adjustable lighting, comfortable seating, and calming visuals, including a custom art piece inspired by Radio City’s iconic proscenium arches created by an artist with autism. A range of sensory tools and equipment such as bubble walls, Yogibo bean bags, a NunoErin sparkle cube, and tactile objects create a calming experience in the space. The sensory room is designed to be fully accessible, including for wheelchair users, accommodating individuals of all abilities and ages.

The MSG Family of Companies first partnered with KultureCity in 2019. The Chris & Veronica Jackson Sensory Room at Radio City Music Hall joins the Aaron & Samantha Judge Sensory Room at Madison Square Garden and two sensory rooms at Sphere – all of which were created in partnership with KultureCity. All three venues are also KultureCity certified, meaning all guest-facing staff has completed KultureCity training. At all public events across the Companies’ portfolio of venues, which also includes the Beacon Theatre and The Chicago Theatre, guests may request sensory bags containing special KultureCity VIP badges, fidget tools, noise canceling headphones and other resources.

Comments