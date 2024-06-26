ROBESON Begins Performances Tonight; First 24 Performances At Little Island Sold-out

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Little Island summer season has begun with 24 performances having sold out in the 700-seat Amph.



Beginning tonight, there is extremely limited ticket availability for ROBESON, a new work created and performed by star bass-baritone Davóne Tines, co-created and directed by Zack Winokur, about the life and music of Paul Robeson. ROBESON begins performances on Wednesday, June 26, with the official opening set for Thursday, June 27. Performances will run on Little Island through Saturday, June 29.





Remaining tickets are available for Open Throat, a theatrical adaptation of the acclaimed and award-winning novella of the same name by Henry Hoke, starring Chris Perfetti, and Jo Lampert, and Day For Night, a dance by choreographer Pam Tanowitz that takes place before and after sunset and uses the cityscape as its score. Open Throat runs Wednesday, July 10 through Sunday, July 14 and Day For Night runs Wednesday, July 17 through Sunday, July 21 at Little Island's The Amph.

Little Island's four-month-long summer season of world premieres, which kicked off on June 1, will feature a total of nine newly commissioned pieces. Book-ended by the premiere of choreographer Twyla Tharp's newest work How Long Blues and a 90-minute remix of Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro in which outré opera diva Anthony Roth Costanzo sings every leading role, the season continues to offer premieres of varying scales across all areas of performance – including music, dance, theater, opera, comedy, jazz, pop, and funk, all outdoors and directly sited on the Hudson River at 14th Street in New York City. The Amph, the park's 700-seat amphitheater, will house larger scale performances at a $25 ticket price, while The Glade, the park's 200-seat venue, will be home to more intimate works, all of which will be completely free to the public.

Comments