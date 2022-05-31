Quick Silver Theater Company Announces Reading of MONSTERS

Quick Silver Theater Company - QSTC will host a FREE reading of Michael Mobley's play Monsters at 7pm on Saturday June 11th, 2022 during the 50th Anniversary season at The Billie Holiday Theatre.

Monsters will establish QSTC's return to in-person readings as part of their Playwrights of Color Summit series. Monsters will be directed by Mile Square Theater's Artistic Director Kevin R. Free. The reading of Michael's play marks Kevin's second collaboration with QSTC.

Michael Mobley is a Brooklyn-based playwright. He's a two-time Regional Finalist for the John Cauble Award for Outstanding Short Play. His play, "Monsters" was a finalist for the Seven Devils Playwrights Conference and The Playwrights Realm's Scratchpad Series. He has had his work supported by Atlantic Center for the Arts.

In "Monsters", three black haunted house performers become the monsters they portray, which asks the question: are monsters made or are they born? When their supervisor unexpectedly resigns and need a replacement, one of the performers sees the promotion as a way to get out of his terrible living situation, but for the other two performers the promotion becomes more deadly than the haunted house itself.

Reading features actor Julian Robertson, recently seen in the TONY nominated production of The Skin of Our Teeth at Lincoln Center.

You may reserve tickets here: www.quicksilvertheater.com.

Please note that per AEA's COVID compliance guidelines, vaccination records must be presented, and masks must be worn while attending this presentation.