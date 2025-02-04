Puppeteer Adam Francis Proulx to Bring International Fringe Hit Musical To SoHo Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York theatre lovers are in for a colorful treat as internationally celebrated puppeteer Adam Francis Proulx (Netflix, Prime Video; original Canadian casts of Avenue Q and Disney's Frozen) brings his award-winning musical puppet production, Emilio's A Million Chameleons, to the SoHo Playhouse. The show will be presented as part of the venue's International Fringe Encore Series, which highlights the best fringe productions from around the world.

Directed by Canadian Comedy Award-winner Byron Laviolette and featuring music by cabaret sensation Chris Tsujiuchi, the vibrant family-friendly production follows the whimsical adventures of Emilio, who runs a dazzling circus filled with a million chameleons performing astonishing acts. But when it all falls apart, Emilio and his favorite chameleon, Juan, must discover that true success comes from embracing authenticity and allowing their inner sparkle to shine.

Produced by the multi-award-winning Pucking Fuppet Co.-a five-time Patron's Pick Award recipient-the production recently earned the title of Best Family Show at the Orlando International Fringe Festival.

Adam Francis Proulx's work has made waves internationally, with a unique blend of puppetry, music, and storytelling that appeals to children and adults alike. With its enchanting mix of humor, heart, and dazzling puppetry, Emilio's A Million Chameleons promises an unforgettable experience for New York audiences.

Tickets are now on sale for this must-see production. Don't miss the chance to witness this captivating puppet theatre spectacle at SoHo Playhouse as it continues to spread joy and inspire audiences with its heartwarming message of self-acceptance and celebration of individuality.

