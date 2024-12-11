Punch Brothers' ENERGY CURFEW MUSIC HOUR Season Two is Coming to Audible Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Audible will present the return of The Energy Curfew Music Hour, featuring the Grammy Award-winning band Punch Brothers, fronted by singer-mandolinist Chris Thile, to Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre. Each performance will be recorded live and released as an Audible Original, extending their reach to millions of listeners around the world.



Tickets for the first five shows of The Energy Curfew Music Hour’s second season at the Minetta Lane are on sale now. No-fee tickets are also available for purchase in person at the Minetta Lane box office. Special guest artists for these shows and additional performance dates will be announced soon.



Performances will take place on Saturday, January 11 at 8PM; Thursday, January 16 at 8PM; Thursday, February 13 at 8PM; Tuesday, February 18 at 8PM, and Monday, February 24 at 8PM.



Created by Chris Thile and Claire Coffee and hosted by Thile and his fellow Punch Brothers (Brittany Haas, Noam Pikelny, Chris Eldridge, and Paul Kowert), The Energy Curfew Music Hour is a musical variety show that invites audiences to join them in a near future when diminishing resources and extreme weather have ushered in a worldwide effort to ration electricity. America has instituted a weekly “energy curfew” where the power grid goes down completely and we all live electricity-free for 24 hours. The Energy Curfew Music Hour hits the airwaves an hour before the lights go out while the nation tunes in and turns off together before the Dark Day.



Chris Thile said, “These evenings at the Minetta Lane Theatre have been magic, and I’m overjoyed that Claire, my fellow Punch Brothers, and I are going to be able to continue exploring the infinite world of acoustic music with a dream carousel of guest collaborators before your very ears on Audible.”



Jeremy Blocker, Audible Head of Live Creative Producing, said, “We are proud to bring the boundless creativity of Chris Thile, Claire Coffee, and Punch Brothers back to the Minetta. Their imaginative musical variety show is a true celebration of collaboration. We’re excited to share all that’s in store with New York audiences in the new year, and, later, for this second season to join the brilliant first audio release that is now available to Audible listeners globally.”



The first season of The Energy Curfew Music Hour was recorded live in front of sold-out audiences at the Minetta Lane Theatre, featuring musical luminaries including Kacey Musgraves, Jason Isbell, Jon Batiste, Norah Jones, James Taylor, and many more. All eight episodes are available for free listening on Audible and wherever podcasts are found.



Episode 1: Madison Cunningham & Louis Cato

Episode 2: Vulfmon & Haley Heynderickx

Episode 3: James Taylor & Gaby Moreno

Episode 4: Jason Isbell & Emily King

Episode 5: Sylvan Esso & The A’s

Episode 6: Norah Jones & YMusic

Episode 7: Jon Batiste & Lake Street Dive

Episode 8: Kacey Musgraves & Tiny Habits



The Energy Curfew Music Hour’s creative team includes Krit Robinson (scenic design), Isabella Byrd & Emily Schmit (lighting design), and Cody Spencer (sound design). David Lurie-Perret is the production stage manager, and production supervision is by Beacon Theatrical Services with general management by Baseline Theatrical’s Jonathan Whitton.

Comments