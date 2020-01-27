Project Shaw Will Continue 2020 Season with WHAT EVERY WOMAN KNOWS by J. M. Barrie

Gingold Theatrical Group (David Staller, Artistic Director) will continue the 15th Season of Project Shaw, a special series of evenings of plays that embrace human rights and free speech. All of GTG's programming, inspired by the works of George Bernard Shaw, are designed to provoke peaceful discussion and activism. This series is presented monthly at Symphony Space's Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre (2537 Broadway at 95th Street).

PROJECT SHAW will present What Every Woman Knows by James M. Barrie for one night only on Monday February 24th (7pm). Kathy Gail MacGowan directs a cast that features Tony Head, Daniel Jenkins, Maryann Plunkett, Celestine Rae, Mike Smith Rivera, A.J. Shively, Robbie Simpson, and Mirirai Sitole. Susanna Frazer will serve as the Narrator.

A social satire set in England and Scotland during the early 20th century, What Every Woman Knows centers around the perennially unmarried Maggie Wylie and John Shand, an ambitious young student, who promises to marry Maggie after five years if her family pays for his education. Following his successful bid for a seat in Parliament, Shand is set upon by the notoriously seductive Lady Sybil. Maggie, determined to find her own full potential, creates a plan in the hopes of proving to both herself and to John that she is an invaluable asset to him and to their community. First produced in 1908, What Every Woman Knows is considered one of Barrie's most realistic and important theatrical works. Graced with bursts of sly wit and dramatic irony, it continues to delight.

"Few playwrights rivaled Shaw's feminist theatrical creations more than James M. Barrie. Best known for his immortal Peter Pan, most of his plays championed the struggle of women in his time. What Every Woman Knows is generally regarded as his most fully realized play. Its comedic look at how men tend to take women for granted seems just as timely as ever and we're thrilled to finally have the opportunity to bring it to New Yorkers," said Mr. Staller.

The 15th season will continue with Shaw Songs @ The Players! directed by John Gary La Rosa on April 20 (PLEASE NOTE: this event will take place at The Players Club, 16 Gramercy Park South), Shaw's Saint Joan, directed by Vivienne Benesch on May 18th, He and She by Rachel Crothers on June 22nd, Shaw's The Apple Cart on July 20th, directed by Meredith McDonough, A Scintillating Shaw Talk on October 26th, The Torch Bearers by George Kelly directed by Charlotte Moore on November 2nd, and Shaw's Androcles and the Lion directed by Pamela Hunt ending the 2020 season on December 14th.

All the plays in this series (except Shaw Songs @ The Players) will be presented in a concert-reading format at the Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theater at Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street. Tickets are $40 and are available by calling 212-864-5400 or online at www.symphonyspace.org. Special reserved VIP seating available for $55 by contacting the Gingold office 212-355-7823 or info@gingoldgroup.org. Symphony Space's Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre space is completely accessible. Infra-red hearing devices are also available.

On April 20th, Project Shaw will present a special evening, Shaw Songs @ The Players, a special treat, an evening of music that Shaw enjoyed, including popular music of his time, works by Gilbert & Sullivan, and more! For this very special event we'll be returning to the original home of Project Shaw, the beautiful Players Club at 16 Gramercy Park South. Cast and ticket information will be announced shortly.

In addition to Project Shaw, this fall GTG will return to Theatre Row with the annual mainstage production. This season will offer Shaw's high-action swashbuckling comedy The Devil's Disciple, based on actual events during the American Revolution. This limited Off-Broadway engagement will run in October and November at Theatre Row's Stage One. Cast & design team will be announced this Spring.

Now celebrating its 15th year, Gingold Theatrical Group's Project Shaw made history in December 2009 as the first company ever to present performances of every one of Shaw's 65 plays (including full-length works, one-acts and sketches). They are now also including plays by writers who share Shaw's activist socio-political views embracing human rights and free speech, including work by Chekhov, Ibsen, Elizabeth Robins, Rachel Crothers, Pinero, Wilde, Barrie, and Harley Granville-Barker. GTG's other programs include its new play development and educational programs. For those interested in lively off-site discourses, each Project Shaw event is followed by a talk-back with cast members. GTG's David Staller and Stephen Brown-Fried also host a monthly Shaw Club discussion group.





