Previews Begin For WE'RE ONLY ALIVE FOR A SHORT AMOUNT OF TIME At The Public Theater, 6/13

The Public Theater will begin performances for the acclaimed production WE'RE ONLY ALIVE FOR A SHORT AMOUNT OF TIME on Thursday, June 13 with a Joseph Papp Free Preview. Written and performed by David Cale, with music co-written with Matthew Dean Marsh, the musical memoir is directed by Robert Falls, in a co-production with Goodman Theatre. Cale's acclaimed autobiographical solo-show runs 90 minutes and plays through Sunday, July 14, with an official press opening on Thursday, June 27.

Growing up, writer/performer David Cale escaped his parents' fraught marriage by singing in his bedroom and tending to birds in his backyard animal hospital. Lush songs, featuring a six-piece orchestra, and an intimate portrait of his mother unite in Cale's vivid musical memoir of hope, family, and transcendence. Cale returns to The Public after appearing in Deep in a Dream of You and The Total Bent.

The musicians joining Matthew Dean Marsh (Co-Composer/Music Director/Piano) include John Blevins (Trumpet), Josh Henderson (Viola), Tyler Hsieh (Clarinet), Tomina Parvanova (Harp), and Jessica Wang (Cello).

WE'RE ONLY ALIVE FOR A SHORT AMOUNT OF TIME features scenic design by Kevin Depinet; costume design by Paul Marlow; lighting design by Jennifer Tipton; sound design by Mikhail Fiksel; and arrangements and music direction by Matthew Dean Marsh.

WE'RE ONLY ALIVE FOR A SHORT AMOUNT OF TIME begins performances in The Public's Anspacher Theater on Thursday, June 13 and will run through Sunday, July 14 with an official press opening on Thursday, June 27.

Continuing The Public's mission to make great theater accessible to all, the Joseph Papp Free Preview Initiative will continue this summer; free tickets to the first preview on Thursday, June 13 will be available beginning June 7 via TodayTix mobile lottery, and on June 13 via the lottery in the lobby of The Public Theater at Astor Place, with entries starting at 1:00 p.m. and winners drawn at 2:00 p.m.

Public Theater Partner, Public Supporter, and Member tickets are available now. Full price tickets, starting at $45, can be accessed by calling (212) 967-7555, visiting www.publictheater.org, or in person at the Taub Box Office at The Public Theater at 425 Lafayette Street.

The performance schedule is Tuesday through Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. (There is no 1:00 p.m. performance on Saturday, June 15. There is an added 1:00 p.m. performance on Wednesday, July 3. There is no performance on Thursday, July 4.)

The open captioning performance will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 29. The audio described performance will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 13.

The Library at The Public is open nightly for food and drink, beginning at 5:30 p.m., and Joe's Pub at The Public continues to offer some of the best music in the city. For more information, visit www.publictheater.org.





