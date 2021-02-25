Playhouse on Park Extends ELYOT AND AMANDA: ALL ALONE Through March 7

Elyot and Amanda: All Alone, the brilliant adaptation of Noël Coward's Private Lives, currently available to stream at home through February 28th - has been extended by Playhouse on Park and will be available through March 7th.

This funny and moving tribute to the English playwright, the second act of Private Lives, speaks to us in a new way with Elyot and Amanda sequestered from the outside world and finding a lot of time to fill up together - these two lovers grapple with hope and fear, memory and desire, song and dance, and love and hate in equal measure.

The project was conceived by Emmy and Tony Award nominee, actress Veanne Cox, and actor, producer, director, and teacher Ezra Barnes, who also co-star in the production, directed by Sean Harris.

Following close observance of Actor's Equity COVID-19 pandemic rules and guidelines, the performance was captured in a three-camera shoot that followed the action from start to finish and was edited to give the audience multiple angles of the performance, making it a seamless theater experience. The shoot took place with only the two actors present.

The play was developed specifically for Playhouse on Park with the full blessings of the Noël Coward estate and has been receiving critical praise. It is currently available to stream-at-home.

Tickets are $20 per stream.

Discounted tickets are available to Artists of any kind who are out of work due to Covid-19 can purchase $10 tickets with the code C-ARTIST2021 (please note there will only be 200 reduced-price tickets available). This was made possible by the support of two generous donors!

Upon purchasing a ticket, you will receive a code to access the stream. The code is intended for the purchaser only. You will be able to access the film through March 7th.

Note: Individual tickets for the stream of this production are purchased through Showtix4U.com. [Buy Tickets]