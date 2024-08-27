Playhouse Creatures Theatre Company to Present 2024/25 Season Premiere VIA DOLOROSA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Playhouse Creatures Theatre Company will present VIA DOLOROSA – starring Joseph W. Rodriguez – from September 25 through September 29 in a one-of-a-kind location, CASA CLARA.

In 1997, renowned British playwright David Hare made a journey of discovery to Israel and Palestine. His goal was simply to observe and learn – to explore systems of faith and conviction. He also wanted to answer some fundamental questions: Do we only see what we want to see? Is it ever possible to connect across differences?

Recreated in New York in 2024 by actor and PCTC producing artistic director Joseph W. Rodriguez, and UK director Anthony Biggs, VIA DOLOROSA is a walking meditation – a virtuosic solo piece exploring a dangerous landscape of conflict and violence.

Join PLAYHOUSE CREATURES THEATRE COMPANY for a glass of wine, a nosh, and a journey of discovery.

Tickets are now available here, with special promotions available:

Get $39 tickets for First Preview only on September 25 – click here.

Through August 30, secure your seats for only $49 by clicking this Early Bird link here.

Part of an ongoing collaboration between British and American theatre-makers, VIA DOLOROSA inaugurates PCTC’s 2024/25 season, dedicated to the notion of radical departures and the power of individual vision to change the world.

Generous, thought-provoking, exciting and humorous, VIA DOLOROSA invites theatregoers to hear a multitude of voices and add their own thoughts to the mix, in a series of post-show conversations and presentations. Come explore this theatrical phenomenon, and experience the possibilities of reflection, communication, connection and transformation through the live event!

CASA CLARA is located at 218 East 25th Street, New York, NY 10010.

PERFORMANCES

Wednesday, September 25 at 7pm (First Preview)

Thursday, September 26 at 7pm

Friday, September 27 at 7pm

Saturday, September 28 at 3pm and 7pm

Sunday, September 29 at 3pm

