Photos: TheaterWorksUSA Performs at The White House Easter Egg Roll

Apr. 13, 2023  

TheaterWorksUSA performed at The White House Easter Egg Roll on April 10, 2023. Check out photos below!

As a teacher for more than 30 years, First Lady Jill Biden continued the "EGGucation" theme for the second year in a row, with the South Lawn transformed into a schoolyard full of fun educational activities for children to enjoy. In addition to the time-honored traditions of rolling and hunting eggs, the South Lawn also featured a school house activity area, reading nook, talent show, field trip, picture day, a physical 'eggucation' zone, a snack time tent, and more.

As part of the education-themed event, TWUSA presented selections from their fun musical based on the books Rosie Revere, Engineer; Iggy Peck, Architect; and Ada Twist Scientist by Andrea Beaty, which spotlights the STEM curriculum (focusing on science, technology, engineering, and math).

"As the country's widest reaching not-for-profit producer of professional theater for young and family audiences, it was an honor and privilege to be invited to perform on the Talent Show stage at this year's White House Easter Egg Roll - especially with author Andrea Beaty also on the South Lawn reading from her books that inspired our musical. It was a beautiful day for a field trip with Ada, Rosie, and Iggy in celebration of education, family, community, and creativity!" President & Executive Director of TheaterWorksUSA, Michael Harrington

Performers included Malynne Smith as Ada Twist, Scientist; Kyle Sherman as Iggy Peck, Architect, and Kristin Stokes as Rosie Revere, Engineer.

The musical was created by Lauren Gunderson (book), Bree Lowdermilk (music), and Kait Kerrigan (lyrics).

TheaterWorksUSA's participation in this special event was made possible by the generosity of John Monsky and American History Unbound.

Currently presenting Dog Man the Musical at New World Stages, THEATERWORKSUSA (Barbara Pasternack, Artistic Director; Michael Harrington, Executive Director) has led the Theater for Young and Family Audiences movement in New York City and across North America for over half a century. At TWUSA, we believe that access to art-and theater, in particular-is vital for our youth. Since 1967, the 501(c)3 not-for-profit has captured the imaginations of 100 million new and veteran theatergoers with an award-winning repertoire of over 140 original plays and musicals. Acclaimed alumni include Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Disney's Frozen), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent), Jerry Zaks (The Music Man), Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen), Miguel Cervantes (Hamilton), Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America), and Chuck Cooper (Tony award-winning actor, The Life). WWW.TWUSA.ORG

More Hot Stories For You


