Photos: Telly Leung & More Lead NOBLE FAMILY Concert at The Cutting Room

An all-star concert of the new musical Noble Family premiered at New York City's famed The Cutting Room on March 3, 2022. Directed by Richard Maltby, Jr. (Miss Saigon, Baby, Fosse), the starry cast was led by Broadway veterans including Telly Leung, Lianah Sta. Ana, and Joan Almedilla.

Check out photos below!

Noble Family was written by Chinese pop sensation and composer Cecilia Lin (music), David Zellnik (lyrics), and Susan DiLallo/YouYang Lyu (book), based on the best-selling Chinese novel "The Story of a Noble Family," which also took China by storm when it premiered as a 40-episode TV series.

Set in 1926 China, Noble Family tells a love story between the Prime Minister's son, Yanxi, a young man from an influential family in Beijing, and Leng Qingqiu, a girl from a poor but scholarly background. Noble Family is a romantic and sweeping dramatic musical about surmounting class differences, political struggles, and holding onto an unwavering belief in the magic and resilience of true love.

Music director Andrew Gerle led an orchestra of 15 musicians and brought the sounds of Chinese music to life including rarely heard instruments on Broadway such as the Gu Zheng and Er Hu. Cast members included Telly Leung, Lianah Sta. Ana, Joan Almedilla, Julia Abueva, Hansel Tan, Alan Ariano, Xiaoqing Zhang, Ellis Gage, Fang Du, Irene Lo, Zoe Siegel, and Galvin Yuan.

The Concert was produced by CHS Mediaand Amazing Broadway Productions. Stage Management was by Santino DeAngelo. Jim Kierstead acted as Production Consultant, and Stephen DeAngelis was Casting Consultant.

Noble Family is set to open in Beijing in 2022 en route to a production in the United States. It marks the first time a musical theatre creative team has been formed among Chinese and American artists and brings the best of all worlds together as one.

Photo credit: Jill Steinberg