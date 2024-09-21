News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: THE WITNESS ROOM at AMT Theater

Performances run through October 6, 2024.

By: Sep. 21, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Off-Broadway premiere of “THE WITNESS ROOM”, a play by Pedro Antonio Garcia, directed by Will Blum, opens tonight, September 21st at AMT Theater (354 West 45th Street – between 8th & 9th Aves), for a limited three-week engagement through October 6, 2024. Check out production photos below!

LATEST NEWS

Photos: THE WITNESS ROOM at AMT Theater
Photos: FATHERLAND At New York City Center
New York Theatre Workshop Introduces New Series Highlighting WE LIVE IN CAIRO
Concert Reading Of VINCENT To Premiere At Spark Festival

This life and death drama detonates within the confines of a witness room in Manhattan Criminal Court as four hardened New York City police officers, led by a calculating district attorney, battle each other over charges of corruption, racism, morality, loyalties, and the blue wall of silence. 

The Witness Room had its world premiere at the Whitefire Theatre in Los Angeles in March 2024 where it enjoyed an extended sold-out engagement.

The cast for The Witness Room is Dave Baez (“Greenleaf,” Critical Thinking), Moe Irvin (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Star Wars: Ahsoka”), JD Mollison (Octet, Three Houses), Tricia Small (The Last Five Years – LA Premiere, High Fidelity – Chicago premiere), and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill, Freaky Friday).

The creative team is Lindsay Jones (sound design), Daniel Allen (set design), Aiden Bezark (lighting design), and Gina Ruiz (costume design). The production stage manager is Emily Kluger.  The assistant stage manager is Eitan Markowitz.  Associate Producer is Lanelle Scott.

The Witness Room will play the following performance schedule: Monday at 7pm, Wednesday at 7pm, Thursday & Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 2pm & 7pm and Sunday at 3pm. 

Tickets are $29-$69 and may be purchased online here.  Tickets may also be purchased in person at the AMT Theater box office one (1) hour before curtain. Further information about AMT Theater here.

Photo Credit: Andy Henderson Photography

Photos: THE WITNESS ROOM at AMT Theater Image
JD Mollison, Dave Baez, Jason SweetTooth Williams, Moe Irvin, Tricia Small

Photos: THE WITNESS ROOM at AMT Theater Image
Tricia Small, Moe Irvin

Photos: THE WITNESS ROOM at AMT Theater Image
Dave Baez and Tricia Williams

Photos: THE WITNESS ROOM at AMT Theater Image
Jason SweetTooth Williams

Photos: THE WITNESS ROOM at AMT Theater Image
Moe Irvin, JD Mollison, Jason SweetTooth Williams

Photos: THE WITNESS ROOM at AMT Theater Image
Tricia Small, Dave Baez, Moe Irvin

Photos: THE WITNESS ROOM at AMT Theater Image
Moe Irvin, Tricia Small, Dave Baez, Jason SweetTooth Williams

Photos: THE WITNESS ROOM at AMT Theater Image
JD Mollison

Photos: THE WITNESS ROOM at AMT Theater Image
Jason SweetTooth Williams, Moe Irvin, Dave Baez, JD Mollison

Photos: THE WITNESS ROOM at AMT Theater Image
Moe Irvin, Dave Baez, Tricia Small, Jason SweetTooth Williams




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.







Videos