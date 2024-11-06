Photos: THE SEX WRITER At The Gene Frankel Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The World Premiere of Adam Szymkowicz’s new play The Sex Writer enters into it's second week of performances. Check out photos from the production.

The limited run plays until November 17 at The Gene Frankel Theatre in NoHo. The Sex Writer is directed by Philip Cruise, and features Seth Gilliam who is well known to television audiences for his work on The Wire, Teen Wolf, and The Walking Dead.

Jane's father, an "important" writer has just died by suicide and Jane goes home to her small town to deal with the details of death. Jane is a professor and spicy romance writer and as she meets new possibilities and old loves, she narrates all her sexual longings. She struggles to deal with the grief from her father's death and the feeling that he deserted her a long time ago.

The cast features David Arthur Bachrach, Olivia Baseman, Philip Cruise, Tammi Cubilette, Sionne Elise, Callie Fabac, Seth Gilliam, Jim Hawkins, Christopher Lee, Edward Miller, and Jack Morrill.

The creative and production team includes Holly Pocket McCaffrey (costume design), Keith Herron (lighting and sound design), and Tommy Pegan (stage management). Produced by Thin Duke Productions in association with SparkPlug Productions, with Philip Cruise, Seth Gilliam, Christopher Lee, and Edward Miller.

The Sex Writer runs until November 17 with performances Wednesday - Sunday at 8pm, and Sunday’s at 3pm. Running time: 75 minutes. The Gene Frankel Theatre is located at 24 Bond Street (Between Lafayette & Bowery), New York, NY 10012. Subways: 6 to Bleecker Street, B/D/F/M to Broadway/Lafayette. Tickets are $35.

Photo Credit: Mark Veltman

