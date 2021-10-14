Photos: THE FEVER Reopens Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre

Audible Inc. has reopened Audible Theater's live stage at the Minetta Lane Theatre with The Fever, written by three-time Obie Award winner Wallace Shawn, directed by two-time Obie Award winner Scott Elliott, and starring three-time Emmy Award nominee Lili Taylor.

Check out photos below!

Now in performances, The Fever will play 18 performances only from Friday, October 8 - Sunday, October 24 at the Minetta Lane Theatre, Audible's home for live entertainment in New York.

Co-produced with The New Group, this production marks 30 years since Shawn won the Obie Award for Best New American Play for The Fever's off-Broadway debut in 1991.

Tickets for The Fever are on sale now at www.Audible.com/MinettaLane. Audible Theater is proud to partner with TodayTix to offer mobile Rush tickets beginning at 10am each performance day. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis exclusively through the TodayTix app.

The Fever will also be recorded as an Audible Original and released to a global audience.

What's the cost of comfort? In The Fever, playwright, actor and cultural icon Wallace Shawn (My Dinner with André, The Designated Mourner) captures the crisis of conscience of a privileged American traveler visiting a war-torn country. Faced with the disparity between her rarified world and the real world, she can't help but wonder if she's part of the solution, or part of the problem. Three-time Emmy Award nominee Lili Taylor (Six Feet Under, American Crime) stars in this profoundly engaging and provocative journey, directed by The New Group's founding Artistic Director Scott Elliott.

The Fever's creative team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Qween Jean (costume design), Cha See (lighting design), and Justin Ellington (sound design). Valerie A. Peterson is the Production Stage Manager. Technical Supervision is by Hudson Theatrical Associates and General Management is by Baseline Theatrical (Andy Jones & Jonathan Whitton).