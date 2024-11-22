Photos: THE BLOOD QUILT  Opens At Lincoln Center Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last night Lincoln Center Theater celebrated the opening night of THE BLOOD QUILT – a play by Katori Hall, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz. After the opening night performance, that was attended by such guests as Lorraine Toussant,

Douglas Lyons and Brandon J. Dirden, the company, crew and guests headed over to P.J. Clarke’s to celebrate and dance! See photos from the celebration!

THE BLOOD QUILT stars Lauren E. Banks, Crystal Dickinson, Mirirai, Adrienne C. Moore, and Susan Kelechi Watson and features sets by Adam Rigg, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting by Jiyoun Chang, sound by Palmer Hefferan, and projections by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew. Theresa Flanagan is the Stage Manager.

