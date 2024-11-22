News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: THE BLOOD QUILT  Opens At Lincoln Center Theater

THE BLOOD QUILT is a play by Katori Hall, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz.

Nov. 22, 2024
Last night Lincoln Center Theater celebrated the opening night of THE BLOOD QUILT – a play by Katori Hall, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz. After the opening night performance, that was attended by such guests as Lorraine Toussant,

Douglas Lyons and Brandon J. Dirden, the company, crew and guests headed over to P.J. Clarke’s to celebrate and dance! See photos from the celebration!

THE BLOOD QUILT stars Lauren E. Banks, Crystal Dickinson, Mirirai, Adrienne C. Moore, and Susan Kelechi Watson and features sets by Adam Rigg, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting by Jiyoun Chang, sound by Palmer Hefferan, and projections by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew. Theresa Flanagan is the Stage Manager.

Photo Credit: Chasi Annexy

The cast of THE BLOOD QUILT. Credit to Chasi Annexy

The cast and crew of THE BLOOD QUILT

Adrienne C. Moore, Susan Kelechi Watson, Lauren E. Banks, Mirirai

Mirirai

Crystal Dickinson

Lileana Blain-Cruz

Lynnette R. Freeman, Maya Jackson and Eboni Edwards

Director Lileana Blain-Cruz and playwright Katori Hall with the understudies of THE BLOOD QUILT

Director Lileana Blain-Cruz and playwright Katori Hall

Susan Kelechi Watson

Katori Hall and guests

Crystal Dickinson and Lileana Blain-Cruz

Costume Designer Montana Levi Blanco and guest

Paige Gilbert, Latoya Edwards, Mirirai and guest

Crystal Dickinson and Brandon J. Dirden

Lorraine Toussaint and Lileana Blain-Cruz

Lauren E. Banks

Adrienne C. Moore

Douglas Lyons

Lorraine Toussaint

Latoya Edwards

Paige Gilbert

Brandon J. Dirden

Katori Hall




