Photos: THE ANIMALS SPEAK to Make World Premiere at The Wild Project

Thirdwing is presenting the world premiere of THE ANIMALS SPEAK by Cameron Darwin Bossert at The Wild Project in New York City. Check out photos of the production.

Set in 1941, the play centers on a depressed Walt Disney during a U.S. government-funded goodwill tour of South America, intended to sway the continent from Nazi influence. With his company on the brink of collapse, an animator strike underway, and haunted by the recent death of his mother, Walt finds himself adrift. Meanwhile, young artist Mary Blair—accompanied by her husband—grapples with finding her own creative voice. Encouraged by late-night gins with Walt’s wife Lillian, Mary begins to flourish, offering a spark of inspiration just when it’s needed most.

Produced by Thirdwing, the innovative hybrid theater company known for its affordable membership-based model and integration of online content, THE ANIMALS SPEAK continues the company’s commitment to presenting bold original work that explores American history and global politics.

THE ANIMALS SPEAK runs August 5–17, 2025, with performances daily at 7:00 p.m., plus 2:00 p.m. matinees on August 13 and 16. There will be no performances on August 9, 11, or 12. The production runs approximately 80 minutes.

Performances will take place at The Wild Project Theatre, located at 195 E 3rd St, New York, NY 10009. Tickets are $50 and available at www.thirdwing.info. Memberships to Thirdwing are also available for $59/year or $7/month and include two tickets to this and future productions, plus access to the company’s streaming platform and exclusive online content.

THE ANIMALS SPEAK stars Ginger Kearns (Sleep No More, The Death of Rasputin), Cian Genaro (Zero Day, Televison), Krysten Wagner (The Female Genius), Felipe Arellano (La Leva, La Mala Clase), Adam Griffith (Sleep No More, The Death of Rasputin), and playwright-director Cameron Darwin Bossert (The Disciple, Burbank).

Costume design is by Yolanda Balaña, with original music composed by Deeba Montazeri.

Photo Credit: Hunter Canning



Ginger Kearns & Krysten Wagner