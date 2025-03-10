Photos: Stars Align For LILITH IN PISCES At The Flea

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Drops in the Vase will present the World Premiere of LILITH IN PISCES by Kayla Eisenberg. Directed by Stephanie Cox-Connolly, performances run through March 22 at The Flea. See photos from the production.

In LILITH IN PISCES, Erin arrives to babysit Diane's baby at her cozy townhouse in suburban New Jersey. Initially, it seems they have nothing in common -- except their birth charts. But when the dark moon is full, Lilith comes out to play, and the two women discover that a shared history and astrological sign might beget a bond they never knew they needed.

LILITH IN PISCES stars Evelyn Peralta, Nicki Kissil and Richard Lovejoy with understudies Morgan Zipf-Meister, Marie Donna Davis and Pete Boisvert. The production team includes Sandy Yaklin (Scenic Design), Ariel Pellman (Costumes), Artemis Zara Gültekin (Sound Design), Stephanie Cox-Connolly (Special Effects Designer), Brianna Sauvage (Assistant Director/Prop Master), Dan Renkin (Fight Director), Morgan Zipf-Meister (Production Manager) and Sophia Maoli (Stage Manager).

LILITH IN PISCES runs March 5 - 22, Tuesday - Saturday at 7:30pm with a matinee on Sunday, March 16 at 3pm. It will be performed in The Siggy at The Flea (20 Thomas St, New York, NY 10007). Tickets are $30 - $45, available at www.dropsinthevase.com.

Comments