Photos: See Teal Wicks in Her BROADWAY ON THE BOWERY Performance

Teal, who has starred on Broadway in The Cher Show, Finding Neverland and Wicked, gave a sensational performance with songs accompanied by the Bowery Quartet.

Feb. 24, 2022  

Abingdon Theatre Company has released photos from their sold-out Broadway on the Bowery event, An Evening with Teal Wicks on February 21st. Artistic Director, Chad Austin directed the evening at Duane Park, with music direction by Nick Wilders.

Check out the photos below!


Teal, who has starred on Broadway in The Cher Show, Finding Neverland and Wicked, gave a sensational performance with an array of songs accompanied by the Bowery Quartet. She was joined on stage by special guests Jackie Burns (Wicked, Hair, If/Then) and Dee Roscioli (The Cher Show, Fiddler on the Roof, Wicked). The evening also featured special performances by aerialist Sylvana Tapia and burlesque star, Pearls Daily.

For more information visit: www.abingdontheatre.org

