Photos: See Robert Cuccioli, Karen Ziemba & More in MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION

Gingold Theatrical Group will return to live, in-person performances with a rare revival of Bernard Shaw's Mrs. Warren's Profession starring Robert Cuccioli, David Lee Huynh, Alvin Keith, Nicole King, Raphael Nash Thompson, and Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba as Mrs. Warren. Opening Night is Wednesday October 27th at 7pm.

Check out photos below!

Directed by David Staller, this limited Off-Broadway engagement at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street, between 9th and Dyer Avenues) will continue through November 20th only. Performances are Tuesday through Thursday evenings at 7pm, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8pm, with matinees Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 3pm. The performance will run 100 minutes, without an intermission.

Tickets for Mrs. Warren's Profession are $69 (including theater restoration fee) and can be purchased online at https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/mrs-warrens-profession/ , by phone at 212/714-2442, ext 2 (Monday - Sunday 12pm - 5pm), or in person at the Theatre Row Box Office Box Office two hours prior to curtain. Additional service fees will apply for online or phone orders.

GTG is committed to maintaining a safe and healthy community. In order to ensure the health of their entire community, proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for all employees and audience members. Their policy requires complete COVID-19 vaccinations before the date of attendance, which is currently defined as fourteen days following the final dose of the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Moderna, or Astra-Zeneca vaccine. Proof of vaccination (the Excelsior Pass, the NYC COVID Safe Pass, a CDC vaccination card, and/or an official immunization record from outside the United States) will be required for entry into the theater. For everyone's safety, masks must be worn in Theatre Row at all times. No food or drink is allowed in Theatre Two during the performance.

"The struggle for equal rights has always been the hot topic for Bernard Shaw. Mrs. Warren's Profession (1895) was considered so incendiary in its time that it was banned for years in Britain and, when it finally debuted here in New York City, the entire cast was arrested on opening night. It's not the plot point of prostitution that offended the officials, but the notion that a woman would struggle to create a successful life for herself in spite of the constraints set against her by law and society, and thrive without apology. With this, our return to Theatre Row after the COVID-19 shutdown, we have a dream cast to bring you this highly entertaining story involving a mother and daughter who, for the first time, reveal their true self to each other. The issue of women's rights, in particular, permeates all of Shaw's work and perhaps never, before or since, has this socio-political cause been more explosively examined," said GTG Artistic Director David Staller. "We feel like pioneers! Though most every other full union off-Broadway theatre company at our budget level have either postponed or cancelled their return to live performance in the autumn, we're determined to join the community full-throttle, and we plan on letting nothing stop us. All cast, staff, and audience members will be fully vaccinated and every possible safety guideline will be followed."

For more information about Mrs. Warren's Profession or any of the programs at Gingold Theatrical Group, call 212/355-7823, email info@gingoldgroup.org, or visit www.gingoldgroup.org online.