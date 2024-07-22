Photos: SIX CHARACTERS at Lincoln Center Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production of SIX CHARACTERS, a new play by Phillip Howze and directed by Dustin Wills, is currently in previews and will open on Monday, July 29 at the Claire Tow Theater.

Get a first look at photos below!



This new play features CG, Will Cobbs, Seven F. B. Duncombe, Claudia Logan, Julian Robertson, and Seret Scott. SIX CHARACTERS has sets by Dustin Wills, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting by Masha Tsimring, and sound by Christopher Darbassie. Victoria Whooper will be the Stage Manager.



