Photos: SIX CHARACTERS at Lincoln Center Theater

SIX CHARACTERS at Lincoln Center Theater

This new play features CG, Will Cobbs, Seven F. B. Duncombe, Claudia Logan, Julian Robertson, and Seret Scott.

Jul. 22, 2024
The Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production of SIX CHARACTERS, a new play by Phillip Howze and directed by Dustin Wills, is currently in previews and will open on Monday, July 29 at the Claire Tow Theater.

This new play features CG, Will Cobbs, Seven F. B. Duncombe, Claudia Logan, Julian Robertson, and Seret Scott. SIX CHARACTERS has sets by Dustin Wills, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting by Masha Tsimring, and sound by Christopher Darbassie.  Victoria Whooper will be the Stage Manager.
 

Julian Robertson

Seret Scott and Julian Robertson

The cast

The cast

Will Cobbs, CG and Julian Robertson




