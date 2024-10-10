Photos: R.Evolución Latina Hosts NEW STORIES FOR BROADWAY at the Museum of Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



R.Evolución Latina and the Museum of Broadway recently hosted an event, New Stories for Broadway. This celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month featured a dynamic panel discussion with top creatives and industry leaders dedicated to expanding the future of Broadway. The event took place on October 6th, at 1 PM, at the Museum of Broadway, providing a platform for meaningful conversations around representation and inclusivity within the theatrical landscape. Check out photos below!

The New Stories for Broadway event was produced by R.Evolución Latina, an organization committed to empowering the Latine community through the arts and promoting social change. This initiative aligns with R.Evolución Latina's mission to elevate diverse voices and stories that reflect the rich tapestry of the community. The organization aims to create spaces that celebrate cultural heritage while advocating for a more inclusive arts environment.

The panel featured an impressive lineup of industry leaders, including Benjamin Velez, composer and lyricist of Kiss My Aztec, Eric Ulloa, writer of Passing Through, and Amanda D’Archangelis, composer of Single Rider, among others. Moderated by Luis Salgado and Gabriela Garcia, both passionate advocates for diversity in the theatre world, the discussion focused on key topics such as the importance of representation, the evolving landscape of Broadway, and the role of the arts in social change. Panelists shared their experiences and insights, emphasizing the need for Broadway to reflect the diverse narratives that shape contemporary society.

Luis Salgado, co-founder of R.Evolución Latina, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "This panel is about creating space for stories that reflect the diverse experiences of our communities, ensuring that stages expand the representation, the voices and perspectives that have shaped our world, including those from the Latine/Hispanic community." Salgado emphasized the significance of Broadway's evolution in connecting with audiences from all walks of life, highlighting the transformative power of the arts.

The Museum of Broadway played a crucial role in supporting this event, providing a unique setting that celebrates the vibrant legacy of Broadway theatre. Located in the heart of New York City, the museum serves as an immersive experience that showcases Broadway's history while fostering discussions about its future. This collaboration underscores the commitment of both organizations to promote inclusivity and diversity in the arts.

As R.Evolución Latina continues to champion the Latine community, there are more initiatives planned for the future. The organization remains focused on using the arts as a platform for empowerment and social change, ensuring that the voices of the community are heard and valued. The success of New Stories for Broadway is a testament to the ongoing efforts to create a more inclusive and representative theatrical landscape.

Photo Credit: Roberto Araujo

