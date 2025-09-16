Photos: Patricia Delgado, Justin Peck and More Honored at MADE IN NY Awards Ceremony

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Yesterday evening, September 15, Mayor Eric Adams and Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment Commissioner Pat Swinney Kaufman hosted the first-ever “Made in NY” Awards Ceremony for Theatre and Live Performance, celebrating individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to the theatre and live performance industry in New York City. See photos here!

The inaugural ceremony, at Gracie Mansion, honored Tony Award winning actor and producer as well as co-founder and president of the Black Theatre United LaChanze; founder and artistic director of Brooklyn’s St. Ann’s Warehouse Susan Feldman; public relations executive and founding co-chair of the NYC Theatre and Live Performance Industry Council Ken Sunshine; and Tony Award Winning Choreographers of Buena Vista Social Club on Broadway Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck.

The evening included an orchestra trio featuring musicians from current Broadway shows Maybe Happy Ending and Hell’s Kitchen. These musicians are participants of the Broadway Musicians Equity Partnership, which aims to support musicians who have historically been underrepresented on Broadway, with access, learning opportunities and resources on playing in the musical theatre industry.

Photo credit: Lou Aguilar