Photos: Opening Night of PEOPLE OF THE BOOK at Urban Stages NY

Urban Stages is presenting the New York premiere of Yussef El Guindi’s play People of the Book, directed by John Langs. The show runs through November 3, 2024 at Urban Stages (259 West 30 Street). Check out photos from the opening night celebration below!

People of the Book is a gripping drama that delves into the complexities of truth, friendship, and the cost of lies. Jason returns from war to literary glory after writing an international bestseller, but his celebrity is underscored by his marriage to Madeeha, an Iraqi woman he saved. When he reunites with old friends, Amir and Lynn, questions emerge about the veracity of the book and its particular patriotic American gaze. Lust, jealousy, and personal politics bring things between old friends to a boiling point, posing the poignant question, "What is the expense of lies—personally and as a country?"

The cast features Haneen Arafat Murphy (NYC: Lost Sock Laundry), Sarah McAfee (NYC: The Importance of Being Earnestly LGBTQ+), Brian Slaten (Regional: A Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. Film: Ramona at Midlife), and Ramsey Zeitouneh (TV: “American Horror Story.” Regional: Scorched)

The creative team includes Gloria Novi and Glena Vannoi (set & costume design), John Salutz (lighting design), David M. Lawson (sound design), Kim T. Sharp (video design), Leigh Selting (production stage manager) and Caden Cristiano (stage manager).

People of the Book had a very successful run at Seattle’s ACT, where the Seattle Times praised the play: “Tensions simmer from the start. El Guindi writes exquisitely understated dialogue with devils hiding in the corners.” BroadwayWorld Seattle noted, "El Guindi brings surprise after surprise, making this a deliciously complicated show…with a climax I never saw coming, which made it all the more exciting. It is an extremely engaging evening.”

More information about Urban Stages and its upcoming season can be found at can be found at UrbanStages.org.

