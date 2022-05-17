Photos: Off-Broadway Musical ISLANDER Celebrates a Surprise Graduation Onstage

Last night, the performance of the acclaimed Off-Broadway musical Islander at Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's ended with a surprise for understudy Mia Munn. Following the curtain call of the show, Associate and Resident Director Victor Lirio appeared on stage for the presentation. After speaking about how important understudies and standbys are, he told the sold-out audience that Mia had to miss her college graduation to step in for actress Bethany Tennick who was on a contractual leave to attend her sister's wedding in Glasgow. As the show must go on with Mia making her off-Broadway debut, the graduation would come to her. She was presented with her cap and gown and her diploma from The University of Oklahoma by the show's producers, Molly Morris and James Simon. Cheers came from the crowd which included many of her college classmates as well as her parents who flew in for the occasion.

See photos below!

Conceived and directed by Amy Draper, Islander has a book by Stewart Melton and music and lyrics by Finn Anderson. Lighting design is by Simon Wilkinson, costume design by Hahnji Jang and sound design by Sam Kusnetz and Kevin Sweetser.

Islander debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2019 and received unanimous critical acclaim. It then transferred to London and now comes to the U.S. with the show's original two-hander cast, Kirsty Findlay and Bethany Tennick.

For all information and tickets, please visit www.islandermusical.com