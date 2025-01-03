News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Nia Vardalos & Gail Winar Join PEN PALS Off-Broadway

Vardalos and Winar will perform January 2 - 12, 2025 at the Theatre at St. Clement’s.

By: Jan. 03, 2025
As part of its rotating cast, Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee Nia Vardalos & Gail Winar have stepped into the roles of Bernie and Mags in the Off-Broadway production of Pen Pals, written by Michael Griffo and directed by SuzAnne Barabas and will perform from January 2 - 12, 2025 at the Theatre at St. Clement’s. See photos here! 

Each pair of performers will bring their unique chemistry to the roles of Bernie and Mags, two lifelong friends whose deep connection is formed entirely through letters exchanged over five decades.

Rotating Cast Schedule:

Jan 22 – Jan 26, 2025: Ellen McLaughlin (August Osage County) & Mary Beth Peil (“The Good Wife,” Anastasia)  
Jan 29 – Feb 2, 2025: Kate Burton (Three Time Tony nominee, Present Laughter ) & Pauletta Washington (She’s Gotta Have It) 
Feb 5 – Feb 9, 2025: Johanna Day & Nancy McKeon 

Photo credit: Russ Rowland 

