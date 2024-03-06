Photos: New 42 and New Victory Theater Host NEW VICTORY FAMILY BENEFIT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Sunday, March 3, New 42 and New Victory Theater celebrated the return of the New Victory Family Benefit. This year’s event, titled “Circus in the City,” featured a performance of 360 ALLSTARS, followed by a circus procession led by Omnium Circus across 42nd St. to Dave & Buster’s, where families in attendance continued the celebration with a private afterparty filled with festivities, gaming and creative activities.

New 42 President and CEO Russell Granet, New 42 Board of Directors Vice Chair Tiffany Gardner, and New Victory Family Benefit Chairs Tai Mendoza and Ji Park Kwak were on hand to deliver the opening remarks for the celebration, which was also attended by Celia Keenan-Bolger, Laura Benanti and more.

New Victory Family Benefit: Circus in The City benefits the innovative artistic, arts education and engagement programs of New 42 and New Victory that aim to make extraordinary performing arts a part of everyone’s life from the earliest years onward.

The New Victory Family Benefit: Circus in the City event leadership includes Chairs Tiffany and Sean Gardner, Ji Park Kwak and Dr. Edward Kwak, and Tai and Tom Mendoza; Vice Chairs Christina Zagarino and Tyler Horan, and Greg and Kim Lippmann; and Committee Members Sarah Arison, Rebecca and Jared Cohen, Vinnie Kumar, Aman Malik and Sonali Mathur, Whitney Rouse and Jeff Teach, Adolophine Sheeley, and Lucinda Zilkha.

The New Victory Family Benefit also featured an Honorary Ringleader Committee including Jessie Austrian and Noah Brody, Laura Benanti and Patrick Brown, Cicily Daniels, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Alexis Johnson, Bill Irwin and Martha Roth, Celia Keenan-Bolger and John Ellison Conlee, and John Lithgow.

Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for New 42