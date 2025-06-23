Photos: NO MORE WATER: THE GOSPEL OF JAMES BALDWIN at Little Island

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Little Island is presenting NO MORE WATER: THE GOSPEL OF JAMES BALDWIN, a live performance by Meshell Ndegeocello’s Grammy Award-winning 2024 album written as an homage to writer and activist James Baldwin playing in Little Island’s The Amph through Wednesday, June 25. See photos here !



Part devotion, part defiance — Meshell Ndegeocello’s Grammy-winning album arrives at Little Island as a live experience that blurs the line between concert, ritual and tribute. Celebrating 100 years of James Baldwin, No More Water weaves together voices, text and sound with urgency and love.

Propulsive rhythms, spoken word and choral textures collide to create something vital and alive — a meditation, a call to arms, an act of survival.

