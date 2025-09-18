Photos: Musical Comedy NOTHING LIKE BROADWAY Begins Performances Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater, just around the corner from Lincoln Center, is hosting the Off-Broadway premiere of NOTHING LIKE BROADWAY!, a farcical new musical comedy that blends espionage with the irresistible charm of classic musical theater. Packed with spy antics and secret identities, NOTHING LIKE BROADWAY! is set in an Off-Broadway cabaret theater. It follows Milo, a schlubby lighting booth guy with big dreams of stepping into the spotlight, and his best friend Annabelle. Their Broadway aspirations are upended when two spies arrive on the scene, each hiding from the other while posing as cabaret singers. As secrets unravel and covert operations collide, Milo navigates the chaos and might just save the world while performing on that glorious, tiny stage.

Equal parts farce and love letter to musical theater, NOTHING LIKE BROADWAY! is built on “old- fashioned” musical craftsmanship with tunes you will be humming all the way home. Think Closer Than Ever meets The Music Man, but with spies, chases, and the fate of the free world hanging in the balance.

Written by David Rackoff, produced by Zane Michael, directed by Rosie Corr and David Rackoff, and choreographed by Rosie Corr, NOTHING LIKE BROADWAY! stars Tyler Tanner*, Mychal Phillips* (Anything Goes directed by Kathleen Marshall), Marek Zurowski* (Tony in West Side Story directed by Lonny Price) and Josey Miller* with a production team that includes Joseph Ivan (musical director), Laney Schwantes (assistant stage manager), and Siena Yusi (stage manager).

NOTHING LIKE BROADWAY! runs through November 23, Sundays at 7:00 PM. Runtime is 2 hours, 10 minutes including a 15-minute intermission. Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater is located at 10 West 64th Street at Central Park West.

Photo credit: Arden Dickson



Marek Zurowski & Josey Miller

The cast

The cast

Mychal Phillips & Marek Zurowski

Marek Zurowski & Tyler Tanner

The cast of NOTHING LIKE BROADWAY.

Tyler Tanner, Mychal Phillips and Marek Zurowski