Photos: Luann de Lesseps Visits COMPANY XIV's QUEEN OF HEARTS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Former Real Housewife and now cabaret star Luann de Lesseps made the scene in Bushwick to catch COMPANY XIV’S hit burlesque show QUEEN OF HEARTS. After the show, she congratulated the cast members. Check out the photos below!

QUEEN OF HEARTS will be a summer favorite and has now been extended to run through October 31st (Halloween being the final show).

The show is conceived, directed and choregraphed by Austin McCormick with sets and costumes by Zane Philstrom and is described as a Baroque , Burlesque Adventure in Wonderland. It is an ode to Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll. Audiences peer into a decadent dreamworld laced with a mesmerizing blend of stunning circus, shining chanteuses, brilliant burlesque, classical dance, and lavish design.

This Sunday to celebrate Gay Pride there is a special discount on cocktails at “Queen of Hearts” after the NYC Pride March. For information and tickets go to www.companyxiv.com

“Queen of Hearts” plays at Theatre XIV, 383 Troutman Street (an easy ride to Jefferson Street station from Manhattan).

Comments